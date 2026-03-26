DataBahn brings AI-driven intelligence into the security pipeline

DataBahn.ai has announced Autonomous In-Stream Data Intelligence (AIDI), a new operating model for security data pipelines in which data is continuously interpreted, validated, and acted on in real time as it flows.

Building on its AI-native foundation, DataBahn advances the pipeline from intelligent data preparation to an active system of in-stream decision-making, enabling organizations to detect issues earlier, adapt dynamically and ensure data is trusted before it reaches downstream systems.

DataBahn is also introducing the DataBahn Agent Farm, a coordinated system of specialized AI agents that operationalize AIDI across the data lifecycle, continuously building, validating, optimizing and protecting data in-stream.

The impact of these enhancements on security operations teams is immediate and measurable. Early design partners using AIDI have compressed SIEM onboarding timelines from months to days through AI-driven connectors that automatically normalize, enrich and route telemetry from more than 500 sources. Organizations have optimized log volume by 40 to 70 percent without sacrificing security value, while eliminating blind spots caused by silent data loss and misconfigured pipelines. The result is clean, enriched and contextually complete data delivered in real time, ready for detection, investigation and response the moment it arrives at its destination.

The DataBahn platform takes an AI-native approach to the security data pipeline, embedding intelligence directly into how data is ingested, transformed and routed. That approach has enabled organizations to eliminate manual data engineering, accelerate SIEM onboarding and bring structure and control to rapidly growing telemetry. AIDI represents the next stage of that architecture, and with it, pipelines can now understand, analyze, detect, decide and act on data as it flows.

AIDI represents an evolution in security that DataBahn calls “shift up.” Rather than waiting for data to land in a SIEM or analytics platform before applying logic to it, shift up moves interpretation, enrichment and decision-making into the pipeline itself. The concept parallels the transformation that reshaped enterprise data engineering a generation ago with the advent of ETL workflows. AIDI applies a similar inversion to security telemetry: the intelligence work that once happened after delivery now happens in transit, so that data arrives at its destination already normalized, classified and ready for use.

“We have always believed that intelligence belongs inside the pipeline, not bolted on after the fact,” said Nanda Santhana, CEO of DataBahn. “Autonomous In-Stream Data Intelligence is the natural next step. The pipeline no longer just prepares data. It understands context, detects gaps and makes real-time decisions. That is how you evolve from data movement to data intelligence.”

How Autonomous In-Stream Data Intelligence works

AIDI operates as a continuously running intelligence layer embedded in the DataBahn pipeline. As telemetry enters the platform from cloud, hybrid and SaaS environments, the system performs several operations simultaneously. It interprets each data stream against its known context, including source identity, asset classification, environment topology and historical behavior patterns. It then applies schema normalization and enrichment automatically, eliminating the manual parser creation and brittle scripting that have historically slowed SIEM onboarding.

Based on the content and risk profile of each stream, AIDI determines how data should be routed, enriched, suppressed or protected, directing high-fidelity detection data to the analytics tier and high-volume retention data to lower-cost storage. Throughout this process, specialized AI agents monitor for coverage gaps, schema drift, data loss and policy violations, taking corrective action without waiting for human intervention.

For organizations that have standardized on Microsoft Sentinel or other leading SIEM platforms, AIDI is designed to accelerate time to value from those investments. Building on DataBahn’s recently announced expanded partnership with Microsoft, AIDI applies continuous intelligence to every data stream entering the SIEM.

The DataBahn Agent Farm

As part of the AIDI platform, DataBahn is also introducing the DataBahn Agent Farm, a set of specialized AI agents that extend the platform’s capabilities across the data lifecycle. Each agent handles a distinct operational function, giving security teams continuous, hands-off coverage across ingestion, validation, mapping and protection:

Forge (Build): Automatically creates and maintains connectors and integrations, accelerating onboarding of new data sources.

Automatically creates and maintains connectors and integrations, accelerating onboarding of new data sources. Atlas (Map): Builds a real-time asset inventory from telemetry, providing deep context across devices, identities and environments.

Builds a real-time asset inventory from telemetry, providing deep context across devices, identities and environments. Compass (Guide): Maps data against MITRE ATT&CK to identify detection gaps and strengthen security posture.

Maps data against MITRE ATT&CK to identify detection gaps and strengthen security posture. Pulse (Monitor): Tracks data health, freshness and schema drift to keep pipelines reliable and performant.

Tracks data health, freshness and schema drift to keep pipelines reliable and performant. Signal (Validate): Verifies that data reaches its intended destinations completely and accurately, eliminating blind spots.

Verifies that data reaches its intended destinations completely and accurately, eliminating blind spots. Sentry (Protect): Detects and enforces controls on sensitive data in-stream, enabling real-time data security and compliance.

Multiple tiers based on data maturity

Recognizing that organizations are at different stages of their data maturity, DataBahn offers a tiered adoption model for AIDI:

Foundation: Operational Data Pipelines. High-performance pipelines with built-in data engineering and observability. Organizations gain structured and cost-optimized data with faster onboarding of new sources.

High-performance pipelines with built-in data engineering and observability. Organizations gain structured and cost-optimized data with faster onboarding of new sources. AI Assist: Intelligent Data Insights. AI agents provide continuous visibility into data quality, pipeline integrity and security coverage, surfacing gaps, blind spots and validation issues without taking direct action.

AI agents provide continuous visibility into data quality, pipeline integrity and security coverage, surfacing gaps, blind spots and validation issues without taking direct action. AI Autonomy: Self-Operating Data Fabric. The full power of AIDI, where AI agents move from insight to action, enabling autonomous connector creation, self-healing pipelines, inline data protection and continuous adaptation to evolving environments.

With AIDI, DataBahn’s pipeline continues to integrate with leading SIEM, observability and AI platforms, now delivering validated, enriched and context-aware data wherever it is needed. By converting the pipeline into an active intelligence layer, organizations can decouple data preparation from analytics, build a trusted and AI-ready data foundation and scale operations without increasing complexity.