Coro launches MCP capabilities to simplify security operations through AI workflows

Coro has announced new Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities that extend its AI-driven security platform beyond the Coro interface, allowing users to access, analyze, and take action on security data directly from tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI environments. Coro enables teams to interact with and act on security data without switching tools or navigating complex dashboards, which is important for organizations increasingly relying on AI assistants to manage daily workflows.

Coro’s MCP integration brings AI-driven accessibility and interoperability to SMB and lean IT organizations, which have historically lacked the resources to deploy and operate complex security systems.

“Cybersecurity has forced teams to adapt to complex tools and workflows for years,” said Joe Sykora, CEO of Coro. “With MCP, Coro is flipping that model, meeting users where they already are and bringing security into the tools they already use every day, making it possible to go from question to action instantly.”

Extending AI across three layers of security operations

Coro is purpose-built for organizations operating with limited IT resources, as well as the channel partners who support them. To support these teams, Coro’s AI-driven security platform is built across three core layers:

AI-driven insights that automatically analyze security events, identify threats, and surface prioritized actions across users, devices, and environments.

that automatically analyze security events, identify threats, and surface prioritized actions across users, devices, and environments. AI copilot that enables users to interact with their security environment through natural language, generating summaries, answering questions, and guiding responses.

that enables users to interact with their security environment through natural language, generating summaries, answering questions, and guiding responses. MCP integration that brings these capabilities into external tools, allowing users to access and act on security data without logging into Coro.

With MCP integration, users can manage security operations without navigating a dedicated security interface. Instead, they can query live security data, generate reports, visualize trends, and execute actions directly within the tools they already use. This represents a shift from traditional dashboard-based security operations to conversational, AI-driven workflows.

Tasks that traditionally required hours or days of manual analysis, such as investigating security events or compiling reports, can now be completed in seconds or minutes through conversational workflows. MCP also enables more advanced outputs, including generating visualizations and executive-ready reports based on large volumes of security data.

By combining Coro’s unified security data with the AI platform of a user’s choice, MCP enables deeper analysis and more flexible workflows than traditional security tools. Coro’s MCP integration also removes the need to learn new systems or navigate multiple dashboards, allowing users to manage security through familiar tools and interfaces.

Designed for IT professionals, Coro translates complex security data into plain language and actionable guidance, reducing operational overhead and enabling faster, more confident decision-making.

These capabilities shift security operations from reactive workflows to continuous, automated, and accessible execution, advancing Coro’s vision of making cybersecurity easier to operate at scale.