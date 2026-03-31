Codenotary AgentMon monitors agentic AI activity and behavior

Codenotary launched AgentMon, an enterprise-grade monitoring designed specifically for agentic networks, providing organizations with real-time visibility into the security, performance and cost of AI-driven agents operating across the enterprise.

As adoption of AI accelerates, agentic systems, semi-autonomous software agents that act on behalf of users and applications, are becoming embedded across business operations. The market for AI agents expected to grow at a 45% CAGR over the next five years, reports consulting firm BCG.

AgentMon delivers continuous, end-to-end monitoring of agentic networks. The platform provides AI operations teams, security leaders and compliance managers with a unified view of how agents behave, what resources they consume, and whether they are operating within defined policies.

“Agentic networks are growing explosively, and with that growth come entirely new categories of risk,” said Dennis Zimmer, CTO, Codenotary. “Organizations are now asking critical questions: Are agents leaking sensitive data? How much are they costing us? Are they performing as expected? AgentMon brings clarity to these type questions, giving enterprises the visibility and control they need to confidently scale AI.”

Built for enterprise AI operations and governance teams, AgentMon continuously monitors agent activity across environments, including:

Agents operational health

Communication paths between agents and services

Token usage, model selection and inference latency

Security-relevant behaviors such as file access and secrets handling

Data access patterns that may indicate leakage or policy violations

By correlating token telemetry, behavioral baselines and data lineage, AgentMon transforms opaque agent interactions into actionable intelligence. The platform enables organizations to understand how their agents operate as a system, similar to managing distributed computing, while ensuring alignment with security, compliance and cost controls.

“Agents are incredibly powerful, enabling entirely new business use cases,” Zimmer added. “But without proper supervision, they can introduce significant risk. AgentMon acts as an always-on control plane, helping organizations understand what their agents are doing, what it costs, and whether they are staying within guardrails.”

AgentMon is for CIOs, CISOs and compliance leaders seeking to operationalize AI safely at scale and is immediately available.