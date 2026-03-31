Foxit flags hidden security risks in PDFs with new tool

Foxit Software introduced a new capability designed to uncover hidden security risks inside PDFs as part of its latest PDF Editor 2026.1 release for Windows and macOS.

The update is led by PDF Action Inspector, a new tool that proactively scans documents for embedded JavaScript and self-modifying behaviors — threats that can bypass redaction, expose sensitive data, or alter document output without detection. As organizations rely on PDFs to share critical infrastructure, these risks have become a growing but often overlooked attack surface.

“Most organizations don’t realize that everyday documents can contain active code,” said Evan Reiss, SVP of Marketing at Foxit Software. ”PDF Action Inspector gives teams visibility into behaviors that would otherwise remain hidden, helping them identify risks before they cause real damage.”

The release reflects a broader shift in how documents are created, shared, and secured. As workflows become more digital and AI-driven, documents are no longer static files but dynamic assets that require greater oversight, intelligence, and control.

Alongside its new security capabilities, Foxit PDF Editor 2026.1 expands enterprise protection to help organizations manage documents consistently across environments. Microsoft Azure Information Protection is now available in the Mac App Store version, enabling unified policy enforcement across Windows and macOS devices.

Support for FileOpen-protected PDFs has also been added to Mac editions for Editor and Reader, improving access to DRM-protected content across teams. The update also introduces a series of workflow and usability improvements shaped by customer feedback.

Enhancements to licensing and login stability aim to reduce friction during enterprise rollouts, while a new license page provides clearer visibility into subscription and entitlement details.

Additional updates to annotation, file splitting, and page extraction workflows are designed to streamline everyday document tasks and reduce user error. Foxit also continues to advance its AI Assistant, with updates focused on security controls, governance, and compliance alignment.

These enhancements are part of Foxit’s broader vision to enable more intelligent, efficient, and secure document workflows. PDF Editor 2026.1 is available now for Windows and macOS.