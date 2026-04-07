How Mimecast brings enterprise-grade email protection to API deployment

In this Help Net Security video, Andrew Williams, Senior Product Manager at Mimecast, walks through the company’s API-based email security protection for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments.

The video covers a core problem: AI-generated phishing and business email compromise are slipping past native Microsoft 365 controls. According to Mimecast’s State of Human Risk report, 64% of organizations know their built-in email security has gaps.

Mimecast’s API solution connects via Microsoft Graph API in minutes, with no MX record changes or mail flow disruption. It covers the threat spectrum from spam and commodity malware through to targeted phishing and BEC, across both E3 and E5 licensing tiers. Detection runs across 40+ inspection layers, including URL analysis, sandboxing, and behavioral modeling in 20+ languages.

Learn more: