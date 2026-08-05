Future AGI: Open-source platform for shipping self-improving AI agents

Future AGI is an open-source platform for tracing, evaluating, simulating, and guardrailing LLM agents, licensed Apache 2.0 and self-hostable. Self-hosted instances register with Future AGI on first boot and send an instance ID, a version string, a deployment type, and the email addresses and domains of active admin users.

That registration fires once, before anyone signs in to the dashboard. The opt-out is one environment variable, FUTURE_AGI_TELEMETRY_DISABLED=1 , placed in .env ahead of the first start. Miss the window and the admin list has already left the network.

Future AGI lists air-gapped and on-prem deployment as supported and phone-home free.

Disabling telemetry leaves one census ping carrying instance ID, version, and deployment type, with emails withheld. Periodic heartbeats stop. Future AGI’s telemetry section closes with a line for operators: “turn networking off at the edge if you need full silence.”

What the install holds

The installer brings up ClickHouse, PostgreSQL, Redis, RabbitMQ, and Temporal behind a dashboard on localhost:3000. Spans land in ClickHouse. Prompt text, model output, and tool calls pass through the tracer on the way into that store.

Instrumentation covers 50+ agent frameworks, including LangChain, LlamaIndex, CrewAI, and DSPy, through OpenTelemetry. A defender inherits the access controls on that database along with the traces.

The gateway sits in front of everything

The Agent Command Center is an OpenAI-compatible proxy fronting 100+ providers, with routing strategies, semantic caching, virtual keys, MCP, and A2A. Every provider credential in a deployment terminates there.

Protect ships 18 built-in scanners for PII, jailbreak, and prompt injection, plus vendor adapters covering Lakera, Presidio, and Llama Guard. They run inline in the gateway or standalone through the SDK. Inline scanning holds P99 latency at or under 21 ms on the project’s benchmark harness.

Future AGI is available for free on GitHub.

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