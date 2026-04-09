WhatsApp brings long-awaited privacy feature to filter who can reach you

After years of waiting, WhatsApp is set to roll out a username feature that will allow people to connect and communicate without sharing their phone numbers. This means more privacy and better control over phone number visibility by choosing a unique username.

WhatsApp username feature (Source: WABetaInfo)

The feature will become available to a limited number of people who install the latest version of the app over the coming months.

“Note that this feature is not visible to all users yet. Additionally, access will be very limited. Only a small group of users will be able to try it before a wider release,” WABetaInfo wrote.

“In the future, WhatsApp plans to gradually expand access to users. During the future rollout, WhatsApp will monitor performance to ensure the feature is enough stable before a wider release.”

Privacy considerations with usernames

Users should keep in mind that choosing the same username as on Instagram or Facebook may reveal a link between their WhatsApp account and those platforms.

“As a result, users will have to carefully consider this before making a decision. If unknown accounts know your username and it’s linked to Instagram, they could easily locate your profile there,” WABetaInfo noted.

Those who want to keep their profiles separate should select a different username.

WhatsApp is also introducing an optional username key. This adds an extra step when someone tries to make contact for the first time. In addition to the username, a four-digit code set by the account owner will be required before a conversation can begin. Only those who have both pieces of information will be able to reach out, giving more control over incoming messages.

To find someone, a username can be entered in the app’s contact list. Once the account appears, a conversation can begin without sharing a phone number. If a username key is enabled, the code must be entered first. Messages sent through usernames remain end-to-end encrypted.

Username setup and platform requirements

When the feature becomes more widely available, it can be accessed through profile settings, where supported accounts will see a new option to create a username. The setup process walks through each step, allowing a unique identifier to be selected and linked to the account.

WhatsApp has defined several rules for creating usernames, which may add complexity for some users. Each username must include at least one letter and can only contain lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. It must also be between 3 and 35 characters long. Usernames cannot start with “www.”or end with domain extensions such as “.com”.

A key requirement is that the username must be available across Meta platforms. If it is already used on Instagram or Facebook, users may need to verify ownership through Accounts Center before using it on WhatsApp. If the name is taken by someone else on those platforms, it cannot be claimed.