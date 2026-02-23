WhatsApp is adding another lock to your account

Meta has released WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.26.7.8 through the Google Play Beta Program. The update includes references to password-protected accounts, indicating plans to introduce an additional layer of protection beyond the app’s current authentication options.

WhatsApp is exploring the implementation of a feature that will introduce a password (Source: WABetaInfo)

The feature will allow users to create an alphanumeric password between six and 20 characters in settings, with at least one letter and one number required. WhatsApp is expected to provide feedback on password strength, and users could update or remove it at any time.

The company hopes the feature will reduce the risk of account takeover, even if a malicious actor obtains the verification code through SIM swapping or if the device is compromised. The attacker would still need both the 2FA code and the account password to gain access.

“The account password is always required after entering a 6-digit verification code during login. For example, if the user has set up an account password but not two-step verification, WhatsApp will ask the user to enter their account password. If the user has also set up two-step verification, they will first need to enter the 2FA code and then enter their account password,” WABetaInfo reported.

Currently, users can protect their accounts with 2FA by creating a PIN and adding an email address to verify and recover their account.