Why manual certificate management is running out of time

In this video, John Murray, Senior Vice President of Sales at GlobalSign, explains what’s changing in the certificate industry and what companies need to do about it. Certificate validity periods are shrinking, which means companies will need to rotate certificates far more often than before.

Small and mid-sized businesses are the most exposed. Smaller teams, more generalist staff, and manual processes won’t hold up as rotation speeds increase. Murray walks through what a certificate lifecycle management tool does, how discovery works, and why automation matters. He also covers GlobalSign’s SAN licensing model, which charges by unique domain rather than by individual certificate, making frequent rotation easier to manage. The conversation ends with a note on post-quantum cryptography and why the groundwork companies lay now will apply to that transition too.