Binary Defense expands NightBeacon with threat-aligned Detection Coverage Index

Binary Defense has announced the launch of NightBeacon Detect, a new module within NightBeacon, the company’s AI-driven SOC platform. The first capability released is Detection Coverage Index, a confidence-based view of how well an organization is covered against specific threat actors, their tactics, techniques, and sub-techniques, and how that coverage changes over time.

NightBeacon Detect solves the problem with how detection coverage is measured

Security teams invest heavily in detection tools, rules, and telemetry, yet most still can’t answer a fundamental question: are our detections aligned to the threats that actually matter to our business? Rule counts, alert volumes, and framework alignment don’t answer it. And as attacker breakout times shrink and environments grow more complex, the gap between perceived coverage and real coverage is getting harder to ignore.

At the same time, growing alert volume and infrastructure complexity make it harder to distinguish meaningful detection coverage from noise. Many existing coverage models rely on static mappings or compliance-oriented checklists that fail to reflect how real adversaries operate, how attacks appear in telemetry, or how detection coverage changes as threats and environments shift.

A confidence score based on attacker behavior

Detection Coverage Index works the other way around. It starts with real-world threat types, ransomware, data theft, business email compromise, cryptojacking, and works forward to detections. Binary Defense models adversary behaviors, traces how those behaviors appear in telemetry, and maps coverage only where it’s relevant to each threat profile. In other words, it is built around how attackers actually operate, not how frameworks describe them.

The result is a confidence score representing how an organization can detect a given threat profile based on deployed detections, available telemetry, and current threat intelligence. Coverage is scored across MITRE ATT&CK tactics, techniques, and sub-techniques, but always in the context of a defined threat model, not an abstract checklist. This ensures coverage reflects real attack paths, not theoretical mappings.

Detection Coverage Index is measured and weighted relative to clients’ specific risks, rather than measuring coverage evenly across the entire matrix. By measuring against specific threat profiles, those profiles represent real-world risks to the client’s organization, security stack, configurations, and detections.

This enables us to pinpoint the areas where concentrating our efforts will enhance the client’s protection profile. Instead of allocating resources to improve coverage across the entire matrix, the index highlights both weak and strong points, allowing our team to focus on strengthening defenses where they are most needed.

Key capabilities at launch include:

MITRE ATT&CK-aligned coverage scoring: Coverage is scored across tactics, techniques, and sub-techniques in the context of a defined threat model, helping organizations understand whether coverage is relevant, not just present.

Coverage is scored across tactics, techniques, and sub-techniques in the context of a defined threat model, helping organizations understand whether coverage is relevant, not just present. Threat profile specific measurement: Evaluates coverage against specific threat profiles such as ransomware, data theft, business email compromise, and cryptojacking, enabling side-by-side comparison and targeted gap identification.

Evaluates coverage against specific threat profiles such as ransomware, data theft, business email compromise, and cryptojacking, enabling side-by-side comparison and targeted gap identification. Coverage improvement over time: Tracks how confidence scores change as Binary Defense’s Detection Engineering team adds, tunes, and enables new detections, creating a measurable record of security maturity improvement.

Tracks how confidence scores change as Binary Defense’s Detection Engineering team adds, tunes, and enables new detections, creating a measurable record of security maturity improvement. Executive-ready proof of value: Translates detection engineering work into clear, leadership-facing evidence of risk reduction for executive briefings, quarterly reports, and strategic security conversations.

Coverage you can see changing

Scores change over time as detections are added or refined, telemetry sources change, or threat profiles are updated based on new intelligence. This allows security teams to take action, whether that means closing telemetry gaps, prioritizing new detections, or demonstrating measurable risk reduction to leadership.

“Security teams deserve metrics that reflect how attacks actually happen, not how frameworks describe them. Detection Coverage Index is how we make the rigor of our detection engineering visible, connecting real-world threats to the detections we build so our customers can see exactly what they are protected against and how that protection grows over time,” said Aaron Estes, VP of Product, of Binary Defense.