DataVisor brings conversational AI agents to fraud and AML operations

DataVisor has announced Vera, a suite of conversational AI agents designed to combat financial crime. Vera enables institutions to manage risk using natural language, allowing teams to issue instructions that AI agents execute across the fraud and AML lifecycle. By reducing manual workflows, the platform supports a more efficient and adaptive operating model for modern financial crime prevention.

Fraudsters are weaponizing AI, scaling attacks, and exploiting vulnerabilities faster than humans can respond. DataVisor’s 2026 Fraud & AML Executive Report highlighted this AI “Readiness Gap,” finding that only 23% have the right infrastructure, while 74% of leaders agree AI-driven fraud is a top threat. Vera helps close the gap by bringing unparalleled agility, intelligence, and adaptability directly into fraud and AML operations.

“With Vera, for the first time financial institutions can outpace AI-driven attackers,” said Yinglian Xie, CEO of DataVisor. “By unlocking unparalleled speed and intelligence, we are redefining the playing field and enabling a more proactive defense against AI-driven fraud.”

This new operating model enables institutions to seamlessly translate intent into action across fraud and AML operations. Ian Watson, Head of Risk Research at Celent, noted: “DataVisor’s conversational AI agents show how true agentic technology can accelerate fraud prevention without sacrificing control. Initiated through a chat, conversational AI agents turn analyst intent into production-ready controls with governance automatically embedded.”

A new operating model for fighting financial crime

Vera’s conversational AI interface enables fraud and compliance teams to direct AI agents in plain language, automatically executing actions across the platform. It provides capabilities that have never been available to fraud and compliance teams, including:

Speed: Teams can detect threats, deploy countermeasures, and adapt defenses faster and easier, without the bottlenecks of traditional manual workflows or no-code and low-code tools.

Teams can detect threats, deploy countermeasures, and adapt defenses faster and easier, without the bottlenecks of traditional manual workflows or no-code and low-code tools. Intelligence & insights: AI actively surfaces insights from business and behavioral data and signals, enabling more effective and reliable decision-making.

AI actively surfaces insights from business and behavioral data and signals, enabling more effective and reliable decision-making. Agility and adaptability: By combining Vera with cutting-edge unsupervised machine learning that uncovers emerging criminal patterns, teams can identify new trends and tailor risk strategies proactively at the earliest possible stage.

By combining Vera with cutting-edge unsupervised machine learning that uncovers emerging criminal patterns, teams can identify new trends and tailor risk strategies proactively at the earliest possible stage. Enterprise-grade governance and control: AI agents provide full transparency and control, with logged interactions, human approval for actions, auditability and rollback.

“Bringing conversational AI together with embedded execution agents puts more control directly in the hands of financial crime leaders. DataVisor’s approach reflects the kind of practical innovation the industry demands to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated threats,” said Chuck Subrt, Fraud & AML Practice Director at Datos Insights.

With this update, risk teams now can unleash the power of AI agents executing end-to-end across fraud and AML workflows, from strategy design to optimization, investigation, and reporting with high speed, consistency, and scale. Early results from DataVisor customers, including NASA Federal Credit Union and a digital financial platform serving 10 million customers across lending, banking, and financial planning, demonstrate meaningful impact:

Detection strategy design: Convert emerging fraud patterns or regulatory requirements into detection strategies through plain language, increasing detection coverage by 2-3x.

Convert emerging fraud patterns or regulatory requirements into detection strategies through plain language, increasing detection coverage by 2-3x. Optimization: Continuously evaluate performance, simulate scenarios, and refine thresholds and rules, reducing false positives by 40%+.

Continuously evaluate performance, simulate scenarios, and refine thresholds and rules, reducing false positives by 40%+. Investigation: Surface key signals and guide analysts through investigations, reducing investigation time by 20-30x while improving consistency.

Surface key signals and guide analysts through investigations, reducing investigation time by 20-30x while improving consistency. Regulatory reporting: Automatically generate SAR narratives from case data, reducing preparation time by 90%+ with full transparency and human review.

“Vera represents a new era in financial crime defense. The ability to proactively adapt through AI agents strengthens our readiness and accelerates our response to emerging threats,” said Doug Nahas, COO of NASA Federal Credit Union. “With a strong roadmap and thoughtful deployment, DataVisor is translating AI innovation into real, measurable value.”