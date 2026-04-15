Bitdefender extends GravityZone with continuous email threat protection

Bitdefender has launched GravityZone Extended Email Security, unifying email and endpoint protection in one platform. Built for organizations and MSPs, it uses an ICES approach to deliver continuous protection against modern email threats, including phishing, BEC, ransomware, impersonation, and insider attacks.

“Email threats are growing more sophisticated and effective as total business email compromise-related payments crossed the $6 billion threshold in 2024,” according to Gartner. In a global survey of 1,200 IT and security professionals, 42% identified BEC as the greatest threat to their organization, while 66% reported an increase in these types of attacks.

Legacy email security solutions often focus on pre-delivery filtering, leaving gaps once threats reach user inboxes. Siloed email and endpoint security tools further create blind spots attackers exploit, increasing dwell time and delaying detection.

Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is a native email security solution that closes this gap by combining secure email gateway (SEG) filtering with API-based post-delivery protection. This dual-layer approach stops threats before delivery and continuously detects and remediates them after they reach inboxes, helping ensure complete protection across the email threat lifecycle. The solution builds on technology gained through Bitdefender’s acquisition of Mesh Security, further strengthening its email protection capabilities.

Integrated into Bitdefender GravityZone, the company’s unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform, GravityZone Extended Email Security extends protection from endpoint to inbox. It integrates seamlessly into existing environments, enabling rapid deployment and time to value.

Key Benefits of GravityZone Extended Email Security include:

Unified email and endpoint protection – GravityZone Extended Email Security uses artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time threat intelligence to stop phishing, BEC, impersonation, ransomware, and other advanced threats. Emails are inspected before delivery and continuously monitored after delivery, enabling automated quarantine and remediation to reduce dwell time and limit user exposure.

GravityZone Extended Email Security uses artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time threat intelligence to stop phishing, BEC, impersonation, ransomware, and other advanced threats. Emails are inspected before delivery and continuously monitored after delivery, enabling automated quarantine and remediation to reduce dwell time and limit user exposure. Consolidates tools and reduces security team workload – The platform streamlines security management by unifying tools and automating detection and response across the email attack chain. Continuous monitoring and automated remediation reduce manual effort and improve response times.

The platform streamlines security management by unifying tools and automating detection and response across the email attack chain. Continuous monitoring and automated remediation reduce manual effort and improve response times. Improves efficiency and scales security operations – Built for modern environments and service delivery models, GravityZone Extended Email Security enables efficient, scalable security for businesses and MSPs. Centralized management, continuous policy enforcement, and streamlined workflows support multi-tenant environments and simplify security across distributed infrastructures.

Built for modern environments and service delivery models, GravityZone Extended Email Security enables efficient, scalable security for businesses and MSPs. Centralized management, continuous policy enforcement, and streamlined workflows support multi-tenant environments and simplify security across distributed infrastructures. Flexible deployment across any environment – Organizations and MSPs can deploy the solution as a SEG across Microsoft 365, hybrid, and diverse environments, with API-based and combined deployment models supported for Microsoft 365.

“Cybercriminals continue to rely on email as a primary attack vector, requiring organizations to adopt stronger, more integrated defenses that reduce risk without adding complexity,” said Andrei Florescu, president and GM of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “GravityZone Extended Email Security eliminates visibility and detection gaps across the full email attack chain, delivering powerful inbox protection before and after delivery to help organizations and MSPs stay ahead as attacks evolve.”