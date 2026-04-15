Sitehop’s SAFEcore Edge enables ultra-low-latency, hardware-enforced post-quantum encryption

Sitehop has launched SAFEcore Edge, a post-quantum encryption device, bringing quantum-resistant security to critical national infrastructure, financial services, and government networks at every point, however remote.

From oil platforms and far-flung bank branches to autonomous vehicles, retail sites and official communications, the pocket-sized device is designed to operate where conventional security infrastructure cannot reach.

SAFEcore Edge delivers hardware-enforced post-quantum encryption to the network edge, with up to 1,000 times lower latency than software-only solutions. This enables the secure flow of data wherever it is needed, without compromising on speed or resilience.

SAFEcore Edge is the latest addition to Sitehop’s SAFE Series platform, which is already deployed with a global telecommunications carrier across seven countries and government and defence organisations.

Applications span energy grids, industrial control systems and smart city networks, as well as real-time autonomous systems including vehicles and remote operations. In financial services, the device delivers sub-microsecond encryption for high-frequency trading and payment systems without impacting performance. It also secures classified government and diplomatic communications across multi-domain environments, and protects commercially sensitive IP for fast-growing technology companies.

“As cyber threats escalate, securing the communications that underpin our critical infrastructure, financial system and government networks has never been more important. SAFEcore Edge is British-engineered sovereign technology that brings post-quantum encryption to every point on the network, however remote, protecting the institutions and systems that people and businesses depend on every day,” said Melissa Chambers, CEO of Sitehop.

“Combined with SAFEcore, it delivers hardware-enforced, ultra-low-latency encryption that protects sensitive data without compromising performance, whether securing remote operations or high-speed financial transactions,” Ben Harper, CTO, added.