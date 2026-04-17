ImmuniWeb brings AI upgrades, post-quantum detection and more in Q1 2026

ImmuniWeb unveiled technical updates, new features and functionalities across all products available on the ImmuniWeb AI Platform.

ImmuniWeb Discovery

Launch of a dedicated Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) dashboard

Advanced detection of exposed AI-related assets, services and software

Enhanced detection of phishing websites thanks to finetuning of our AI models

Better and faster detection of IoC thanks to the expansion of our honeypot network

Improved detection of copyright and trademark infringements incidents

New filters, additional triage options, new infographics and statistics

Estimated time for remediation of findings

ImmuniWeb On-Demand, MobileSuite and Continuous

Detection of OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications

Fully revised structure of penetration testing reports

Improved alerts on the progress of a penetration testing project

Estimated time for remediation of findings

New integrations with 24/7 support

ImmuniWeb Neuron

Increase of the scanning speed by approx. 40%

Better and faster bypass of WAF and other security mechanisms

Increase of findings by approx. 30% with our new proprietary AI models

Full detection of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) issues in TLS/SSL

Simplified and improved scan scheduling and configuration

More granular and otherwise improved alerts on scans

Fully revised dashboard and scan report structure

New infographics and statistics in scan reports

ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile

Increase of the scanning speed by approx. 30%

New AI model for intelligent DAST testing of mobile app’s interface

Increase of findings by approx. 30% with our new proprietary AI models

New Software Composition Analysis (SCA) section with OSS ratings

More flexible and otherwise improved alerts on scans

Fully revised dashboard and scan report structure

New infographics and statistics in scan reports

Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, CEO & Chief Architect at ImmuniWeb, says: “The beginning of this year has been marked by unprecedented geopolitical turbulence and economic uncertainty, however, nothing can stop the amazing ImmuniWeb Team from continually innovating and delivering value and excellence to our customers and partners from over 50 countries.

The first 3 months of 2026 were particularly fruitful for fine-tuning of our existing AI models and building the new ones, which allow us to confidently surpass the competition by offering unbeatable value for money on the global market.

Of note, our position on AI has been and remains consistent since 2018: AI can greatly help with intelligent automation and acceleration of various security tasks and processes, but even the most advanced LLM models cannot fully substitute human experts at an economically viable cost. The recent flood of pompous press releases by AI giants announcing the allegedly omniscient and omnipotent LLMs to replace everybody in cybersecurity are more about creative marketing before IPOs or next rounds of fundraising. Having said this, ImmuniWeb has been and remains an ardent supporter of AI-powered future of cybersecurity that will, however, not replace human experts but rather augment them.

We are grateful to all our customers and partners for their unwavering support and trust, this is what adrenalizes and motivates us to steadily move forward and never stop building even better products and technologies. The incredible ImmuniWeb Team takes the full credit for this important milestone and our ongoing success.”