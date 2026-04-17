Liongard upgrades LiongardIQ with AI access, live asset data, and deeper discovery

Liongard has announced the expansion of LiongardIQ with new capabilities spanning programmatic AI integration, conversational querying, enhanced network discovery, and deeper identity mapping, extending its system of authority for asset intelligence across the full IT stack.

Without a trusted foundation of asset intelligence, automation runs on assumptions, AI agents query stale data, and security gaps go undetected. LiongardIQ is that foundation, continuously discovering and monitoring every asset, identity, and configuration across the IT stack.

“The channel is making a fundamental shift toward a system of authority, a continuously updated understanding of what exists across every environment, how it’s configured, and how it changes,” said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Omdia. “That’s the foundation that makes AI, automation, and cyber resilience work at scale.”

Making the system of authority programmable

This release makes that foundation programmable and directly accessible. The new MCP server opens secure, API-driven access to LiongardIQ asset intelligence, enabling AI platforms, automation tools, and partner ecosystems to connect directly to a continuously updated, trusted data layer. Teams can query asset data in real time, trigger workflow automation based on live configuration and asset state and enrich external systems with intelligence that never goes stale. Anything that connects to it inherits that trust.

Roar Assistant brings that same authority to every technician on the team. Using natural language, teams can query assets, identities, configurations, and security posture directly, eliminating manual lookups and tool switching. The system of authority is no longer just a backend data layer. It is accessible to everyone who needs it, in the moment they need it.

Partners and customers can connect their own tools, including AI agents and automation platforms, directly to LiongardIQ, extending asset intelligence across their entire stack. Together, these capabilities move organizations from static visibility to dynamic, actionable intelligence across every client environment.

Deeper intelligence, broader reach

Powering those capabilities is an expanded intelligence layer. This release extends what LiongardIQ sees, understands, and tracks across every environment:

Enhanced Network Discovery broadens visibility into unmanaged and previously unseen assets, closing the gaps that leave environments exposed

broadens visibility into unmanaged and previously unseen assets, closing the gaps that leave environments exposed Device Status Monitoring delivers real-time insight into asset activity and health, so teams always know what is live, what has changed, and what needs attention

delivers real-time insight into asset activity and health, so teams always know what is live, what has changed, and what needs attention Advanced Asset Identification enriches device intelligence with operating system detection and deeper contextual data

enriches device intelligence with operating system detection and deeper contextual data Identity-to-Asset Relationship Mapping surfaces clear visibility into user interaction, ownership, and dependencies across the environment

Visual Insights Pro extends that intelligence into business operations, combining LiongardIQ data with Autotask, HaloPSA, ConnectWise, QuickBooks, HubSpot, and Excel to deliver dashboards and reporting across every stakeholder. Teams can surface trends, monitor performance, and walk into every QBR with reporting that reflects the actual state of every environment.

“LiongardIQ has always been the system of authority for asset intelligence. What this release does is scale that authority further,” said Alex Quilter, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Liongard. “By opening real-time, programmatic access to that trusted data layer, we are enabling AI agents, automation platforms, and partner ecosystems to act on verified intelligence rather than assumptions. The system of authority becomes the foundation that every AI initiative, every automated workflow, and every operational decision runs on.”