How to spot a North Korean fake in a job interview

North Korean operatives are getting hired at companies by passing job interviews using fake identities and AI tools. In this Help Net Security video, Adrian Cheek, a senior cybercrime researcher at Flare, outlines several ways organizations can catch these attempts before extending an offer.

Basic video checks, like asking candidates to move their head or place objects in front of the camera, can expose low-quality deepfake setups. Requiring an in-person interview at a later stage adds another layer of verification. Interviewers can also throw in questions that cannot be prepared in advance, such as asking about local landmarks, current weather, or a news event happening that day. Long pauses before answering common knowledge questions are worth noting.

Rotating interview question sets on a regular schedule prevents candidates from memorizing answers found on platforms like Glassdoor. Together, these techniques give hiring teams a stronger chance of spotting infiltration before it becomes a problem.

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