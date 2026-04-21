Silobreaker Mimir adds agentic AI to intelligence workflows with governance and transparency

Silobreaker has announced new agentic AI capabilities that combine faster research and deeper contextual analysis with built-in governance and transparency to ensure trusted intelligence can be safely consumed across the wider enterprise.

Silobreaker Mimir is an embedded agentic capability for intelligence operations, working directly within the analyst workflow. It helps teams retrieve evidence, deepen analysis, and turn validated findings into native assets and stakeholder ready outputs, such as creating dashboards and reports, without leaving the platform.

Intelligence teams can scale their coverage of complex evolving stakeholder requirements while maintaining full oversight, with all outputs grounded in verifiable source material and transparent reasoning.

“For intelligence teams, the real challenge is accelerating analysis without losing context, accountability, or trust,” said Silobreaker CEO, Geoffrey Brown. “Silobreaker Mimir applies AI directly within the intelligence workflow, helping teams deliver research and reporting faster, while preserving the context and control that decision-makers rely on.”

In parallel, Silobreaker has introduced an integration layer, using an MCP‑based approach, that allows Silobreaker intelligence to be securely accessed by customer‑owned AI assistants and workflow tools. This enables executives, risk teams and operational users to work with evidence‑backed intelligence in systems they already use, without exposing sensitive data or compromising analytical standards.

Combined, these capabilities bridge the distance between the decision maker and the analyst, embedding AI within the analyst workflow to drive depth and speed, while extending trusted intelligence into broader enterprise workflows to increase reach. This provides executives with the confidence needed to navigate an increasingly complex global operational environment.

Silobreaker’s agentic AI capabilities are purpose‑built for intelligence use cases, ensuring outputs remain explainable and auditable. By working from Priority Intelligence Requirements (PIRs), analysis stays aligned to real intelligence priorities, with clear source attribution and defined analytical guardrails. This allows organizations to adopt AI with confidence across both analyst‑led and stakeholder‑facing workflows.