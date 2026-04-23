IP Fabric MCP server adds governance and control to enterprise AIOps workflows

IP Fabric has launched a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that removes key barriers to enterprise AIOps adoption, combining secure in-platform deployment with a built-in prompt library for network operations.

While MCP servers and AI integrations are increasingly common, most fall short in enterprise environments where security, control and trusted data are non-negotiable. IP Fabric eliminates these barriers to enterprise AIOps adoption with a purpose-built solution that delivers a practical and governed path to operationalizing AI in network environments.

Enabled directly from the IP Fabric appliance UI, the new MCP server securely delivers the full depth of IP Fabric’s holistic understanding of the entire network and cloud estate, every device, connection and configuration, in a secure, governed manner to AIOps and other automation initiatives. Only IP Fabric’s MCP server is opt-in by default, ensuring full control over data access, which is critical in highly regulated enterprise environments. Its pre-built and expert-tested prompt library provides a clear starting point for common use cases, helping teams apply AI easily and securely to real operational workflows.

“Enterprises are racing toward network automation, only to question if they can trust AI to deliver an outcome that won’t inadvertently damage digital business,” said Pavel Bykov, CEO of IP Fabric. “We built our MCP server to solve that problem at enterprise scale. By combining secure deployment, governed access and a library of proven prompts, we give teams a safe and practical way to securely and successfully bring AI into network operations.”

IP Fabric intelligence and digital twin enable smarter and safer AIOps

IP Fabric’s platform continuously discovers, models and validates network state against business intent. With the MCP server, that intelligence is accessible beyond those who already know where to look. New users and audiences, both technical and nontechnical, can query the network with natural language to generate insights and accelerate decision-making.

With IP Fabric, enterprises can build a verified and vendor-neutral digital twin of the entire network estate in minutes. This can be used to run automated compliance checks, verify autonomous decisions made by AI, and simulate “what-if” scenarios before changes hit production infrastructure.

IP Fabric’s MCP server unlocks new AIOps use cases out of the box, including: