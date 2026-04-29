amazeeClaw simplifies production deployment of AI agents with regional control

amazee.ai has announced the launch of amazeeClaw, a managed OpenClaw hosting platform that enables developers and enterprises to deploy production-ready AI agents with data sovereignty and regional control without having to set up their own infrastructure.

As adoption of AI agents and agentic automation accelerates, organizations are discovering that moving from prototype to production is harder than expected. Self-hosting OpenClaw can introduce operational complexity, security concerns, compliance hurdles, and uncertainty around data residency.

amazeeClaw addresses these barriers by delivering a managed platform with dedicated container isolation, region selection, and enterprise-grade compliance (ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2). Customers choose their preferred deployment region across the U.S., Europe, or Australia to keep data within defined geographic boundaries and meet compliance requirements.

“People want the flexibility of OpenClaw, but many can’t justify the operational and compliance risks of running it themselves,” said Michael Schmid, managing director of amazee.ai. “amazeeClaw removes that burden with a secure, sovereign platform that enables teams to move from experimentation to production with confidence.”

Key benefits of amazeeClaw include:

Faster time to production – Managed hosting eliminates infrastructure setup and ongoing operational overhead;

Managed hosting eliminates infrastructure setup and ongoing operational overhead; Reduced risk – Dedicated isolation, region-locked deployments and certified compliance to ensure security and compliance;

Dedicated isolation, region-locked deployments and certified compliance to ensure security and compliance; Practical data sovereignty – Control over where data resides and how it is handled.

Through its collaboration with Mirantis, amazee.ai leverages Kubernetes-native infrastructure to deliver scalable, isolated environments for agent workloads. This approach aligns with broader industry trends toward cloud-native platforms as the foundation for AI systems.