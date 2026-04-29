Eino’s agentic network observability platform enables real-time, AI-driven network insights

Eino has introduced a new class of solution for enterprises known as agentic network observability. Designed for enterprises with multiple network technologies and mission-critical use cases, Eino’s agentic solution uses a 3D digital twin approach of the physical environment to deliver real-time insights for almost any wireless networking technology, deployed together or separately.

This enables enterprises, service providers, and channel partners to design, observe, and troubleshoot AI-native networks 90% faster than with existing solutions, with improved performance, reliability, and incident resolution.

“Wireless connectivity is quickly becoming the nervous system for enterprise AI,” said Payman Samadi, Eino’s CEO. “Particularly as we are at the cusp of explosive growth for physical AI, enterprises are increasingly relying on a diversity of wireless network technologies to serve as the backbone of their mission-critical, AI-native networks. Our new solution was designed with this reality in mind.”

This new approach is becoming a critical part of network operations, as connectivity has become a limiting factor for enterprise AI deployments, particularly for physical AI environments. As enterprises increasingly implement AI throughout their infrastructure, this shift is unleashing a flood of new endpoints: drones, forklifts, autonomous mobile robots, cameras, tablets, and other devices new to networks.

The problem is that most teams are attempting to support new network demand profiles with tech stacks and approaches built during a very different era. Everything connected to the network has changed, but the way networks are planned, deployed, validated, monitored, and operated has not. Eino’s new approach solves the operational constraints imposed by outdated network operations methodologies.

A unique approach to wireless network design and monitoring

Leveraging a unique foundation in engineering and astrophysics, with a heritage that ranges from wireless research in Antarctica to advanced AI modeling, Eino’s founding team has built a new approach to network design and monitoring that moves at the speed of AI. Powered by NVIDIA GPUs and the latest frontier reasoning models, Eino offers granularity in ray tracing, computer vision, and digital twin creation.

Whether deploying Private 5G, Wi-Fi, IoT, FWA, or a mix of wireless technologies in a single deployment, Eino’s solution collapses design cycles from months to days, solving the “hair on fire” scalability problems of multi-technology network operations.

Introducing Agentic Network Observability

Eino is adding to its leadership in wireless network design with its unique Agentic Network Observability platform to close the gap between design and reality. Combining its innovative design solution with purpose-built monitoring and reasoning agents, Eino’s new solution works continuously to detect problems, diagnose root causes, and adapt so enterprise workloads run exactly where they’re needed.