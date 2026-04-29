Lookout targets shadow AI with new mobile Visibility & Governance Platform

Lookout has extended its mobile security platform with the launch of Lookout AI Visibility & Governance, a mobile-native solution designed to provide organizations with the visibility they need to discover, govern, and secure AI adoption across their mobile ecosystem.

By extending AI agent discovery and policy control into the mobile environment, Lookout provides a missing layer of visibility, enabling organizations to identify “shadow AI” activity on mobile devices, detect unauthorized agent behavior, and enforce policy where traditional controls have no reach.

The new offering delivers a real-time view of an organization’s AI footprint by identifying both sanctioned and unsanctioned AI use on mobile devices, exposing activity that traditional endpoint and cloud-centric discovery tools cannot detect. It provides actionable, evidence-based visibility to enforce policy, reduce risk, and maintain control over AI usage across the mobile domain.

As a strategic extension of Lookout’s mobile security platform, it goes beyond device protection to directly govern AI activity, preventing unintended data exposure from both autonomous agents and shadow AI, and securing the interactions users rely on every day.

“AI adoption is accelerating faster than most organizations can see or control, especially on mobile devices, where AI activity often operates outside traditional corporate boundaries and remains largely invisible,” said Jim Dolce, CEO of Lookout. “With the launch of Lookout AI Visibility & Governance, we’re closing that gap, giving organizations the ability to see, understand, and govern AI usage at the mobile layer, bringing mobile AI activity out of the shadows into full visibility and control.”

Bridging the mobile AI governance gap

A recent survey of CISOs and senior security leaders commissioned by Lookout highlights the magnitude of the challenge. Key findings from the survey include:

Visibility gaps: Nearly 60% of surveyed organizations cannot monitor AI activity on mobile devices, leaving the majority of mobile AI activity operating in the shadows.

Nearly 60% of surveyed organizations cannot monitor AI activity on mobile devices, leaving the majority of mobile AI activity operating in the shadows. Agentic blind spots: 68% of surveyed organizations lack visibility into the workflows and permissions of autonomous AI agents on users’ devices.

68% of surveyed organizations lack visibility into the workflows and permissions of autonomous AI agents on users’ devices. Hidden risks: 72% of surveyed organizations cannot identify AI Software Development Kits (SDKs) embedded in the apps their employees use.

Lookout AI Visibility & Governance acts as a strategic force multiplier across Lookout’s mobile security platform, extending protection from the device to the AI activity occurring on it. It strengthens a layered defense that secures not only devices and users but also the AI-driven interactions that operate on their behalf.

Key features and benefits include:

Comprehensive AI app discovery & shadow AI visibility: Obtain real-time inventory of all AI apps, sanctioned and unsanctioned, across corporate and BYOD devices, exposing hidden shadow AI and turning mobile risks into governed assets.

Obtain real-time inventory of all AI apps, sanctioned and unsanctioned, across corporate and BYOD devices, exposing hidden shadow AI and turning mobile risks into governed assets. Agentic behavior monitoring: Continuously analyze AI-driven behavior and map permissions to ensure autonomous agents do not execute unauthorized workflows or access sensitive enterprise data.

Continuously analyze AI-driven behavior and map permissions to ensure autonomous agents do not execute unauthorized workflows or access sensitive enterprise data. Intelligent data guardrails & policy enforcement: Prevent sensitive data from reaching unsanctioned AI services with real-time controls that stop unauthorized access and exfiltration.

Prevent sensitive data from reaching unsanctioned AI services with real-time controls that stop unauthorized access and exfiltration. Automated compliance alignment: Generate audit-ready evidence aligned to the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act), the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework (NIST AI RMF), and the international standard ISO/IEC 42001, delivering the traceability required for effective AI risk management and regulatory compliance.

“While monitoring and control over AI deployment on laptops and within the corporate network is rightly growing, monitoring of AI usage on mobile platforms lags far behind,” said Mark Child, Associate Research Director, IDC. “This situation can create increased risk due to the lack of visibility and control over AI usage in the mobile domain.”