Team Cymru Pure Signal MCP Server enables AI agents to access threat intelligence

Team Cymru has announced the general availability of the Pure Signal MCP Server, a production-grade Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built specifically for threat intelligence. Available immediately, it connects any MCP-compatible AI agent, including Claude, Microsoft Security Copilot, Copilot Studio, GitHub Copilot, and custom agents, directly to Team Cymru’s Pure Signal platform.

Cybersecurity teams are deploying AI agents to automate alert triage, accelerate threat hunting, and orchestrate incident response, with AI agents forecasted to be the primary consumers of threat intelligence within the next 18 to 24 months. MCP, an open standard introduced by Anthropic, has rapidly become the de facto interface between AI agents and the external data and tools they rely on, with Microsoft, Google, Anthropic and every major AI development platform now supporting it.

“Your AI agents are only as good as the data they can reach. We built the Pure Signal MCP Server from the ground up so the world’s most capable security agents can reason directly over the world’s most comprehensive view of the internet,” said Mike Barry, VP of Engineering at Team Cymru. “This isn’t a retrofitted API — it’s an LLM-native intelligence interface that has been live, refined, and trusted in production for months,”

A different kind of MCP server

Most threat intelligence vendors view MCP as a thin wrapper over their existing REST APIs. Team Cymru took a different path. The Pure Signal MCP Server is integrated into the existing API surface but layers purpose-engineered processing on top: responses are concise, context-rich and token-efficient by design, preserving the LLM’s context window so agents spend tokens reasoning about threats rather than parsing raw payloads.

Through a single MCP connection, AI agents gain native access to the full breadth of Team Cymru’s Pure Signal platform:

IP & domain intelligence — Full detail lookups including summary, communications, tags, maliciousness scoring, open ports, and behavioral context.

Full detail lookups including summary, communications, tags, maliciousness scoring, open ports, and behavioral context. NetFlow communication patterns — Observe who an IP is communicating with across the global internet, the data only Team Cymru has at this scale.

Observe who an IP is communicating with across the global internet, the data only Team Cymru has at this scale. Passive DNS (PDNS) — Historical DNS resolution data revealing infrastructure relationships over time.

Historical DNS resolution data revealing infrastructure relationships over time. X.509 certificates — Certificate details exposing shared infrastructure, hosting patterns, and attribution signals.

Certificate details exposing shared infrastructure, hosting patterns, and attribution signals. WHOIS intelligence — Registration data with pivoting capability for infrastructure mapping.

Registration data with pivoting capability for infrastructure mapping. Scout query language — AI agents can construct and execute sophisticated queries using Team Cymru’s native search syntax.

AI agents can construct and execute sophisticated queries using Team Cymru’s native search syntax. Usage & quota management — Programmatic visibility into API consumption for governance and cost control.

Built for the teams defending the internet

Pure Signal MCP delivers immediate value across every layer of the security organization. SOC teams can connect AI-powered triage agents to Pure Signal for instant indicator enrichment, reducing mean time to investigate from hours to minutes. Threat intelligence teams can task AI agents with autonomous hunting across the global internet using the same data that has powered Team Cymru’s government and Fortune 500 customers for two decades.

Security engineers and architects can integrate Pure Signal into custom AI workflows, multi-agent systems, and automated response pipelines through a single MCP connection rather than a sprawl of bespoke integrations. MSSPs and managed service providers can differentiate their offerings with AI-powered intelligence and scale analyst capacity without scaling headcount. CISOs and security leaders gain a clear, demonstrable path to AI-readiness backed by production-grade infrastructure.

“For twenty years, Team Cymru has helped the world’s most demanding security teams see what others can’t. Pure Signal MCP extends that mission into the agentic era,” said Mike Barry, VP of Engineering at Team Cymru. “Our customers’ AI agents now investigate, pivot, and reason over the same data that has powered government CERTs, global ISPs, and Fortune 500 SOCs — at machine speed.”