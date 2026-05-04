Lens Agents brings policy control to AI across cloud and desktop

Lens by Mirantis has announced Lens Agents, a governed platform for running AI agents across enterprise systems, giving organizations a unified, policy-driven way to run, secure, and scale AI agents across desktop and cloud environments.

Available in early access, Lens Agents enables organizations to connect any AI agent, including desktop tools like Claude, Cursor, and Copilot, external autonomous agents built on any framework, and platform agents created directly on Lens Agents, to enterprise systems with full governance, auditability, and policy controls. The introduction marks a strategic expansion for Lens, beyond the Kubernetes IDE used by more than 1 million developers worldwide, into a broader platform for enterprise AI operations.

AI agents are being deployed across engineering, business operations, and customer workflows, but mostly outside centralized control.

“AI agents are already operating across every enterprise, the question is whether they are governed,” said Miska Kaipiainen, head of product, Lens. “Cloud platforms govern what runs only on their cloud while most AI usage today happens on laptops with access across multiple clouds. None of that is properly governed. Lens Agents provides a single platform to govern all of it, any agent, any model, any environment, under the customer’s rules.”

Lens Agents key capabilities include:

Agent identity and access control – Every agent operates with a distinct identity governed by enterprise policy;

– Every agent operates with a distinct identity governed by enterprise policy; Sandboxed execution – Isolated environments prevent unintended actions or lateral movement;

– Isolated environments prevent unintended actions or lateral movement; Server-side credential injection – Credentials are never exposed to agents, reducing risk;

– Credentials are never exposed to agents, reducing risk; Full audit trail – Comprehensive logging across all agent interactions and systems;

– Comprehensive logging across all agent interactions and systems; Policy-based governance – Centralized rules for access, behavior, and autonomy levels;

– Centralized rules for access, behavior, and autonomy levels; Active cost controls – Real-time enforcement of usage and spending limits that stops agents when budgets are reached at the organization, team, and individual agent levels.

Lens Agents builds on Lens’ evolution from a Kubernetes IDE into a broader control plane for modern infrastructure and AI workflows.

The announcement follows the launch of the Lens MCP Server last month, which enabled AI assistants to connect to Kubernetes environments. Lens Agents extends that foundation into a platform for governed AI execution.

Lens Agents helps organizations accelerate AI adoption while meeting growing regulatory and security requirements. The platform supports: