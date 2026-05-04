Penske Logistics launches platform for real-time supply chain visibility

Penske Logistics has announced the launch of Supply Chain Insight, a secure technology platform and mobile application that provides customers with a real-time view of their supply chain operations across transportation and warehousing.

Supply chain leaders are under increased pressure to drive greater operational efficiency in the face of rising fuel costs, evolving regulations and economic challenges. Organizations are looking for a competitive edge to navigate uncertain times and achieve measurable cost savings and efficiencies.

Supply Chain Insight is built from the ground up to help simplify and streamline operational data across systems into a single dashboard to allow leaders to manage loads, orders and inventory more effectively with real-time insights for continuous operational improvements. Penske is dedicated to empowering its customers with the right tools to address today’s challenges while future-proofing their operations to achieve long-term growth with measurable impact.

“Our goal with the launch and development of Supply Chain Insight is to help our customers accelerate supply chain performance,” said Jeff Jackson, president of Penske Logistics. “This new platform provides customers with an unprecedented and unified view across their highly complex transportation and warehousing operations. It connects data that is often split across separate systems, giving teams a clearer picture of what’s happening across their supply chain. We plan to continue developing this platform, integrate with other systems and drive further enhancements using AI going forward.”

Supply Chain Insight is built on a cloud-native architecture designed for seamless integration and enterprise scalability. Developed on Microsoft Azure with Snowflake as the core data platform, the system combines secure, scalable and high-performance cloud services to meet the demands of complex logistics networks.

By unifying data, intelligence and automation, the platform enables organizations to enhance visibility, improve decision-making and achieve measurable performance gains across their supply chains.

Key features of Supply Chain Insight:

End-to-end visibility: A unified data layer connects transportation, warehousing and third-party systems to deliver a complete, real-time view of the supply chain. Customers can proactively manage exceptions, eliminate handoff blind spots and minimize delays caused by fragmented systems.

A unified data layer connects transportation, warehousing and third-party systems to deliver a complete, real-time view of the supply chain. Customers can proactively manage exceptions, eliminate handoff blind spots and minimize delays caused by fragmented systems. Performance intelligence: Moving beyond “Where is my shipment?” the platform reveals “How is my supply chain performing?” through more than 85+ pre-built and customizable metrics. Leaders can track long-term trends while frontline teams gain operational visibility to address issues as they arise. All within a single platform.

Moving beyond “Where is my shipment?” the platform reveals “How is my supply chain performing?” through more than 85+ pre-built and customizable metrics. Leaders can track long-term trends while frontline teams gain operational visibility to address issues as they arise. All within a single platform. AI-powered decisions: An embedded AI assistant enables instant, natural language queries for loads, orders and performance data. No dashboards or analysts required. This capability speeds decision-making and expands access to insights across the organization.

An embedded AI assistant enables instant, natural language queries for loads, orders and performance data. No dashboards or analysts required. This capability speeds decision-making and expands access to insights across the organization. Visibility beyond managed operations: Unlike traditional systems, the platform integrates data from external warehouses, carriers and partners to provide a single, comprehensive view of a customer’s full network. The result is greater control, collaboration and optimization across every link in the supply chain.

“Our customers increasingly need greater visibility and more flexible ways to view their operations,” said Mike Medeiros, EVP of operations at Penske Logistics. “No two operations run the same, and the way teams use data should reflect that. With Supply Chain Insight, our customers can define the metrics that matter most to their business, set performance thresholds and focus on areas that can drive increased efficiency and results.”