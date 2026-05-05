Tanium Atlas aims to accelerate threat response in the AI era

Tanium announced Tanium Atlas, an autonomous operating system (OS) that gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team – moving from intent to outcome in a single, governed experience.

Tanium Atlas is built on an endpoint data foundation that is complete, high-fidelity, real-time and extensible: covering every device in the environment, captured directly from the source, answered in seconds and open to any model, agent or workflow. That data foundation is what sets the new operating standard for IT and security in the age of AI.

The launch comes at a structural break in cybersecurity. The latest generation of AI models including Anthropic’s Claude Mythos and OpenAI’s Spud have collapsed the time from vulnerability discovery to weaponized exploit from weeks to minutes. Reactive, module-based tools no longer scale — any platform built on static dashboards and fragmented workflows is now a liability. Tanium Atlas is purpose-built for this moment.

“Mythos, Spud and models like them have industrialized attack creation – lowering the economic barrier for bad actors and expanding both the scale and depth of risk simultaneously. This isn’t incremental; it’s fundamental,” said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer at Tanium. “’Good enough’ patching is no longer good enough, and IT and security leaders need to own that. Tanium Atlas is our answer: real-time intelligence across millions of endpoints, always-on ambient agents and an experience built to help you lead – not react.”

Unlike traditional consoles built around fixed modules and linear workflows, Tanium Atlas is built around the individual — not a persona or a role, but the specific user in front of the screen. The Tanium Atlas autonomous operating system dynamically generates pages that surface the most relevant data, visualizations and actions in the moment, while ambient agents operating at the system level observe the environment and surface what matters before the user has to ask.

Tanium Atlas runs on a curated ensemble of leading AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and others. The differentiator is Tanium’s data layer. Across more than 36 million endpoints worldwide, Tanium captures a comprehensive range of endpoint signals at high fidelity, in real time and exposes them through open APIs and MCP so any agent — Tanium’s or a customer’s — can reason and act on it.

“Tanium has spent nearly two decades building something no AI model can replicate on its own: real-time, accurate telemetry across some of the world’s most complex environments. That depth of data is what makes Tanium Atlas possible — and what makes it powerful,” said Harman Kaur, CTO at Tanium. “Tanium Atlas doesn’t just give individuals a smarter interface. It puts the full weight of that intelligence behind every action they take. Machines operate at scale. Humans stay focused on what matters. That’s not where we’re headed – that’s what we’ve been building toward for years.”