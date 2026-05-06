8×8 updates CX platform with AI, analytics, and frontline management capabilities
8×8 has released a set of platform updates to the 8×8 Platform for CX that target the operational gaps most commonly stalling organizations, including AI deployments requiring months of integration, queues IT teams cannot monitor in real time, customers abandoning sessions at login, agents stretched across simultaneous digital interactions without visibility into where their attention is going, and CRM integrations limited to natively supported platforms.
The updates, spanning AI agent development, analytics, mobile authentication, and managing frontline teams, are available within the 8×8 Platform, without new infrastructure or additional vendor relationships.
“These updates didn’t come from a roadmap exercise – every capability that we introduce exists because a customer hit a wall,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8×8.
“They couldn’t see what was happening in their queues, or they couldn’t get AI off the ground without a six-month integration project, or they were losing customers at login. We build because customers need it, and these gaps were actually costing people.”
New capabilities include:
- AI agent development: 8×8 AI Studio, now in Early Availability for new and existing customers, removes the integration bottleneck that stalls many AI deployments. Teams describe what they need in plain language; the AI Builder builds, tests, and deploys voice and digital AI agents directly on the 8×8 Platform for CX, all on the channels they already use, without standing up new infrastructure or adding vendors.
- Integration flexibility: The 8×8 Integration SDK is now generally available, enabling technology partners and customers to build, deploy, and scale CRM integrations, including homegrown and industry-specific platforms, directly into the 8×8 Platform for CX without requiring a standard professional services engagement.
- Analytics improvements: New dashboards in 8×8 Work Analytics give IT teams live visibility into call queues, call quality, unreturned calls, and device health, replacing static reports that showed problems after the fact.
- Frontline management: 8×8 Engage is now generally available. It brings the queue visibility, accountability, and workflow structure to frontline and expert teams that have never had those tools, field teams, back-office specialists, branch staff, without requiring a separate deployment.
- Contact Center insights: When agents are handling multiple digital interactions at once, supervisors have no reliable way to know where attention is actually going. 8×8 Focus Time Metrics tracks how agents distribute focus across simultaneous interactions, including duration and frequency per conversation, so supervisors can coach on actual behavior rather than guesswork, and staff appropriately for digital volume.
- Mobile authentication: One-time passcodes create drop-off, and they don’t stop SIM-swap or phishing attacks. 8×8 Silent Mobile Authentication verifies users in the background using carrier network intelligence, GSMA Open Gateway. There’s nothing for the end user to do: no code to enter, no step to complete. Helping reduce login abandonment and credential exposure, while the capability scales globally through 8×8’s carrier network.