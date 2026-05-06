8×8 has released a set of platform updates to the 8×8 Platform for CX that target the operational gaps most commonly stalling organizations, including AI deployments requiring months of integration, queues IT teams cannot monitor in real time, customers abandoning sessions at login, agents stretched across simultaneous digital interactions without visibility into where their attention is going, and CRM integrations limited to natively supported platforms.

The updates, spanning AI agent development, analytics, mobile authentication, and managing frontline teams, are available within the 8×8 Platform, without new infrastructure or additional vendor relationships.

“These updates didn’t come from a roadmap exercise – every capability that we introduce exists because a customer hit a wall,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8×8.

“They couldn’t see what was happening in their queues, or they couldn’t get AI off the ground without a six-month integration project, or they were losing customers at login. We build because customers need it, and these gaps were actually costing people.”

New capabilities include: