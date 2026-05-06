Extreme Networks introduces Agent ONE for autonomous enterprise networking

Extreme Networks has introduced Extreme Agent ONE, a new class of AI agents for enterprise networking. Moving beyond generic, prompt-based AI, Extreme Agent ONE runs on the Extreme AI stack purpose-built for enterprise environments, which combines advanced AI reasoning, live network context, and operational expertise to transform enterprise networks into systems that detect, decide, and act autonomously within the established governance framework.

As a result, customers experience fewer disruptions, faster outcomes, and networks that operate at the speed of the business.

“As networks begin to think, adapt, and act in real-time, the relationship between human users and AI agents will rapidly evolve, making simplicity and control essential to success. Our vision is autonomous networking at scale delivered on a foundation of trust between humans and AI agents, which means fewer disruptions, faster outcomes, and operational efficiency,” said Nabil Bukhari, CTO and President of AI Platforms at Extreme Networks.

Agent ONE Coworker: Proactive AI that works alongside IT teams

The first mode of Extreme Agent ONE, available Q3 CY2026 within Extreme Platform ONE, is Agent ONE Coworker, an AI agent designed to work alongside IT teams and deliver proactive, context-aware intelligence with real-time decisioning and automated execution at machine speed. Through a single conversational interface, it continuously monitors network activity, investigates anomalies, and acts, reducing resolution times, minimizing manual effort, and preventing issues before they impact users.

Unlike traditional AI tools that wait for prompts, Agent ONE Coworker operates proactively, surfacing insights and guiding decisions within the workflow. Its “Nudge” capability delivers timely, contextual recommendations that turn insight into immediate action.

For example, it can detect rising Wi-Fi congestion in a school and recommend or automatically apply a fix or identify recurring POS slowdowns in retail and suggest traffic prioritization during peak hours, turning patterns into immediate, low-effort decisions.

Agent ONE Coworker will deliver:

Conversational access to network data, documentation, and security insights

Automated support workflows from case creation through resolution

On-demand, real-time dashboards built from live data

AI-driven Wi-Fi optimization through conversational control

Proactive insights via “Nudge,” surfacing issues and recommendations based on urgency and context

Agent ONE Operator: Always-on autonomous network operations

Extreme also announced the second mode for Agent ONE, available Q4 CY2026, Agent ONE Operator, an always-on, autonomous agent designed to extend AI beyond real-time interaction to continuous network operation.

Agent ONE Operator will execute tasks independently within defined governance boundaries, responding to events in real time and running scheduled workflows without requiring constant human input. It will continuously learn from each interaction and outcome, becoming more precise and effective over time.

This evolution represents a shift from AI that assists in the moment to AI that operates continuously, ensuring networks are always monitored, optimized, and improving, even when IT teams are not actively engaged.

The Extreme AI Stack: Foundation for autonomous networking

The Extreme AI stack unifies data, intelligence, and automation into a continuously learning, closed-loop system—enabling real-time, autonomous execution across the network. Key capabilities include:

Advanced AI reasoning that continuously improves with leading models

Real-time, environment-specific context across users, devices, and policies

Encoded operational expertise, turning best practices into scalable, executable workflows

Autonomous agents that analyze, validate, and act securely at scale, learning from users as the relationship between users and agents evolves

“Most vendors are still delivering AI as copilots,” said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research. “Extreme is taking a different path—embedding reasoning, context, and execution into the network itself. That’s a meaningful step toward true autonomous infrastructure and a clear signal of where the industry is going.”

Extreme Exchange: Extending AI with extensible skills

Extreme also introduced Extreme Exchange, an AI skills marketplace for Extreme Platform ONE that enables customers to discover, activate, and manage skills that extend Agent ONE Operator’s capabilities.

Extreme Exchange delivers domain-specific intelligence across industries such as healthcare, education, retail, and manufacturing, while integrating with IT service management, security, observability, and cloud platforms. Built on an open model, it supports first-party and partner-developed skills and is designed to support customer-created skills in the future.