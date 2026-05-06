groundcover expands its observability platform with enhanced Synthetic Monitoring and RUM

groundcover has expanded its capabilities with new and enhanced offerings across Synthetic Monitoring and Real User Monitoring (RUM).

These innovations give engineering teams greater visibility into the user experience, from proactive testing to real-world session insights, while keeping data securely within their own cloud environments.

“Modern observability isn’t just about infrastructure, it’s about understanding the end-to-end user experience,” said Shahar Azulay, CEO of groundcover. “These latest enhancements give teams the ability to proactively detect issues, visually understand user behavior, and correlate everything across the stack, all without compromising on data ownership or privacy.”

This announcement reflects a broader market trend toward proactive observability. According to groundcover’s recent survey of 500 U.S. engineering and observability leaders, 89% already use observability data for forward-looking decisions, yet 43% say incomplete telemetry or sampling gaps still limit their ability to act confidently. As digital complexity grows, organizations are increasingly looking for ways to detect and resolve issues before customers feel the impact.

Proactively detect issues with enhanced Synthetic Monitoring

groundcover’s synthetic performance monitoring empowers teams to identify and resolve issues before they impact users. Teams can now create and manage synthetic checks more efficiently while gaining deeper control over monitoring behavior.

Recent updates include:

A streamlined test creation experience with a new wizard

Support for authentication in synthetic checks

Customizable monitoring intervals for greater precision

Improved usability and performance across monitoring workflows

By combining proactive testing with real-time observability, groundcover enables organizations to “know before their customers do.”

Full-stack visibility with Real User Monitoring

groundcover’s Real User Monitoring (RUM) delivers insight into real-world user behavior and frontend performance, tightly integrated with backend observability.

With RUM, teams can:

Capture every user interaction, page load, and performance metric

Correlate frontend activity with backend traces, logs, and metrics

Troubleshoot issues across the entire stack from a single platform

Monitor core web vitals and real-world application performance

By unifying frontend and backend observability, groundcover enables faster resolution of issues and a complete understanding of user experience.

Session Replay: See what users experience

groundcover has introduced Session Replay, now generally available as part of its RUM capabilities, enabling teams to visually replay real user sessions and understand what users experienced.

Session Replay allows engineers to:

Watch full user journeys, including clicks, scrolls, and interactions

Correlate replays directly with frontend events, logs, and backend traces

Debug issues faster by seeing the exact moment a problem occurred

groundcover stores session recordings entirely within the customer’s environment, ensuring full control over sensitive user data.

A privacy-first approach to observability

All three of these capabilities are built on groundcover’s Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) architecture. This ensures that all telemetry, including sensitive session data, remains fully within the customer’s infrastructure.

This approach eliminates the need to send user data to third-party vendors, meaning organizations maintain compliance while gaining full observability.