Proofpoint Prism Investigator accelerates compliance and legal investigations

Proofpoint announced a new investigations solution that is part of Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance (DCG) portfolio.

Designed for highly regulated and highly litigious organizations, Proofpoint Prism Investigator transforms fragmented, manual investigations into a source-agnostic, AI-driven workflow that reconstructs events across human and AI activity, explains risk, and produces defensible case narratives in minutes rather than weeks. This marks a shift from search-driven investigations to autonomous event reconstruction.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and communication data sprawls across collaboration tools, archives, mobile channels, and business systems, compliance and legal teams face mounting pressure.

According to CUBE’s 2025 Cost of Compliance report, nearly two-thirds of firms expect compliance costs to rise in the coming year, while AI governance and ethics rank among the top challenges organizations anticipate facing in 2026. Traditional investigations built on exports, keyword searches, and manual interpretation are increasingly unsustainable.

“Our customers are under constant pressure to move faster while remaining precise and defensible,” said Harry Labana, SVP & GM, Digital Communications Governance Business Unit at Proofpoint. “Prism Investigator replaces fragmented, manual investigations with autonomous, explainable AI that reconstructs what happened, why it matters, and who was involved so teams can move from evidence to understanding with greater speed and confidence.”

Prism Investigator is designed around three core innovations:

Source-agnostic architecture: The platform is built to integrate structured and unstructured data within a single investigative workflow. Rather than requiring exports and re-ingestion of content, Prism connects to M365 communications, archives, and business records—correlating human and AI-generated messages with contextual signals such as trade data, logs, and other system activity to reconstruct events across systems.

End-to-end autonomy: Powered by Human Communications Agents built on Proofpoint’s Nuclei technology, Prism does more than surface data. It reasons over communications and related records, identifies patterns, reconstructs timelines, and generates comprehensive case summaries using natural language workflows.

Explainability and defensibility by design: Prism Investigator produces transparent summaries and maintains a full audit trail of investigator inputs and AI reasoning. Guardrails are built in to prevent undue influence over analysis and ensure findings can be defended during regulatory review or litigation.

The solution also benefits from contextual signals across Proofpoint’s broader security and insider risk portfolio, enabling compliance, IT, and security teams to move from an initial alert to a complete understanding of risk with greater speed and clarity.

Prism Investigator is targeted for availability in mid-June 2026. The initial release will support multiple data sources including Proofpoint Archive, with expanded integrations planned.