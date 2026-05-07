Facial recognition arrives at the gates of Disney’s magic kingdom

Disney has equipped select entrance lanes at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park with facial recognition technology, saying the system is intended to streamline re-entry procedures and help prevent fraud.

According to the company, certain entrance lanes use cameras to capture an image linked to a guest’s ticket or pass and compare it with a newly taken image at the entrance. The system then converts both images into unique numerical values using biometric technology to verify a match.

Disney says the numerical data is deleted within 30 days unless it must be retained for legal or fraud-prevention purposes.

The company notes that participation is voluntary and that traditional entry lanes without biometric scanning remain available. However, guests using those lanes may still have their image taken.

Disney also states that it has implemented technical, administrative, and physical security measures designed to protect guest data from unauthorized access, misuse, or disclosure. The company adds that its security procedures are regularly reviewed and updated.

Privacy groups have long opposed the spread of facial recognition technology, warning that systems built around convenience can slowly turn constant monitoring into something people stop questioning.

The use of this technology by law enforcement agencies has drawn heavy scrutiny after several cases linked it to wrongful arrests. Studies have also found higher error rates when the systems are used on people of color, women, older adults, and younger people.

Meta, a company long criticized over privacy controversies, recently announced plans to equip its AI-powered smart glasses with facial recognition technology. In response, several nonprofit organizations sent a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, describing the move as “an unacceptable threat to privacy and liberty” and “a red line society must not cross.”

Another issue raised by experts is the possibility of biometric data being leaked, stolen, or misused.

Disney itself admits that no security system is completely safe. “Please be aware that, despite our best efforts, no security measures are perfect or impenetrable,” the company stated.