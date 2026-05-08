Object First Fleet Manager simplifies distributed backup storage

Object First released Object First Fleet Manager, a cloud-based service that simplifies the management of distributed Ootbi backup storage deployments for Veeam Software environments.

Built for enterprises and service providers with distributed backup storage infrastructures, Fleet Manager is available to Ootbi users with active support contracts at no additional cost.

As backup infrastructure becomes more complex, managing multiple locations, data centers, and clients creates significant operational overhead. According to Enterprise Strategy Group research, 96% of ransomware attacks target backup data, and visibility gaps across distributed backup environments put recovery at risk.

Fleet Manager reduces operational complexity by bringing unified oversight across an organization’s Object First clusters into a single dashboard. Built on zero trust and in accordance with CISA’s Secure-by-Design principles, Fleet Manager monitors only telemetry data and has no access to backup data. This ensures that backups remain absolutely immutable, which means that no one, not even a privileged administrator or attacker, can modify or delete them.

Additional Fleet Manager highlights:

Centralized fleet view: Users have a single dashboard where they can monitor multi-cluster deployments, storage utilization, hardware health, and receive fleet-wide system alerts from services like Object First Honeypot.

Users have a single dashboard where they can monitor multi-cluster deployments, storage utilization, hardware health, and receive fleet-wide system alerts from services like Object First Honeypot. Secure remote access: Fleet Manager provides customers with a secure Zero Access, cloud-based service that reduces operational overhead with no additional hardware or software required.

Fleet Manager provides customers with a secure Zero Access, cloud-based service that reduces operational overhead with no additional hardware or software required. Cluster operations: Service providers and enterprises can securely monitor multiple customer environments with multitenant visibility, gaining insight into outages, overages, and threats.

“At the core of resilience is protecting backup data from whatever comes your way, whether ransomware, outages, or physical events. Fleet Manager stands out by bringing consistent, centralized visibility across distributed environments, giving customers and partners greater control over their backup infrastructure. That consistency is a key differentiator and a critical enabler of faster, more reliable recovery,” said Rick Vanover, VP, Product Strategy, Veeam.

“Resilience depends on knowing what’s always happening across your backup environment. Fleet Manager gives enterprises the visibility and control they need to protect their Veeam backup data, and service providers now have a powerful new way to scale their operations and deliver consistent, reliable service to every customer. The result is less complexity, less risk, and stronger outcomes for everyone,” noted David Bennett, CEO, Object First.