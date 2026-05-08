Securonix launches AI threat research agent and ThreatWatch validation tool

Securonix announced the Securonix Threat Research Agent and ThreatWatch for ThreatQ, expanding how security teams research threats, validate exposure, and turn intelligence into documented action. Built on the ThreatQ platform and connected to Securonix security operations workflows, the new capabilities help teams generate role-specific intelligence, validate emerging threats against historical telemetry, and deliver explainable findings for analysts, SOC leaders, and executives.

Security teams are under growing pressure to explain what is happening, why it matters, and what actions to take next. Yet manual threat research, retroactive hunting, and disconnected workflows continue to slow response and weaken confidence. With Threat Research Agent and ThreatWatch, Securonix helps organizations answer the questions that matter most during a major threat event: does this matter to us, were we exposed, and what should we do next?

The Securonix Threat Research Agent helps teams turn raw intelligence into structured, role-specific findings with source attribution and supporting evidence. By combining these capabilities with source attribution and supporting evidence, Securonix is helping teams move from data overload to decision-ready intelligence in minutes. This capability is designed to improve communication across teams, strengthen executive confidence, and can reduce manual reporting effort.

ThreatWatch addresses the next operational gap: proving exposure. It monitors emerging threats curated by Securonix Threat Labs, automatically generates and executes SIEM queries, and runs retroactive sweeps across historical telemetry. Human validation is applied before escalation. Findings are surfaced through ThreatQ with direct pivots into the SIEM, giving teams documented, audit-ready answers when leaders need to know whether exposure was real.

Together, Securonix and ThreatQ create a more connected intelligence-to-operations workflow. ThreatQ serves as the intelligence engine and experience layer where teams curate, investigate, and preserve context, while Securonix extends that workflow with AI-driven research, exposure validation, and operational evidence from the customer environment. The result is a more connected workflow that helps teams move faster from indicators to context, from alerts to proof, and from fragmented handoffs to more defensible action.

Securonix SynQ extends the workflow into the browser. Securonix SynQ lets analysts extract, validate, enrich, and curate intelligence directly from what they are reading, including blogs, reports, GitHub pages, and PDFs, then sync that work into ThreatQ investigations and workflows while surfacing relevant Securonix evidence and historical sightings. This reduces copy-and-paste research, preserves context, and helps analysts move faster from reading about a threat to operationalizing a response.

“Threat intelligence only creates value when it leads to action. What we are doing here is helping teams close the gap between knowing something matters and proving whether it matters in their own environment,” said Simon Hunt, Chief Product Officer of Securonix. “That means faster research, clearer validation, and better decisions when time and confidence both matter.”

By bringing together AI-powered threat research, continuous exposure validation, and human-backed confirmation, Securonix is extending ThreatQ with capabilities built for how modern security teams work. Analysts can reduce time spent searching and correlating intelligence. SOC leaders can improve consistency and escalation quality. Executives can gain clearer, risk-aligned reporting with evidence they can explain to auditors, regulators, and the board.