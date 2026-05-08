Transilience AI unveils Security Operating System for cloud remediation

Transilience AI has announced the general availability of its Full Stack Security Operating System for the cloud, platform designed to solve one of enterprise security’s most persistent challenges: bridging the gap between detection and remediation.

New platform replaces fragmented tool sprawl with an agent-powered, human-guided second brain, moving security posture from Detected to Eliminated.

Cloud security teams are overwhelmed by a fragmented ecosystem of CSPM, CTEM, CNAPP, and CWPP tools. Each generates signals, but effective remediation requires unified understanding of cloud infrastructure and risk. At the same time, attackers leveraging generative AI, dramatically increased both the volume and sophistication of threats. While LLMs have made security knowledge widely accessible, continuously applying that knowledge in real-world cloud environments remains an unsolved problem.

Engineers are forced to manually correlate data across silos, turning highly skilled operators into data processors. The result is systemic cognitive overload and delayed remediation.

Transilience introduces a fundamentally different operational model. Acting as an operating system for security, the platform’s LLM-powered agents abstract underlying complexity, enabling teams to operate without deep technical overhead while remaining fully extensible. AI agents continuously collect, correlate, and interpret data across the cloud environment, surfacing action-ready intelligence. Human operators apply context, risk tolerance, and judgment to make decisions, creating a system that closes the loop between insight and action.

At its core is the Data to Knowledge to Wisdom to Judgment AI agentic stack. AI agents own the data and knowledge layers, human teams own the wisdom and judgment layers, making decisions that are fast, defensible, and aligned with business priorities. Together, they form a persistent second brain for security, enabling teams to address a full spectrum of use cases, including detection, response, compliance, pentesting, and threat exposure management.

“In fintech, compliance timelines aren’t optional, they’re critical. Transilience delivered our audit certification on time with highest standard,” said Suby Valluri, Finmont.

“Transilience delivered exceptional quality under strict timelines. The platform solves a real problem.” John Carse, Squarex, concluded.