iOS 26.5 is out, bringing encrypted RCS messaging to iPhone and Android users

Apple is bringing long-awaited end-to-end encryption to Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging between iPhone and Android users in iOS 26.5.

The feature is launching in beta for iPhone users running iOS 26.5 on supported carriers and Android users using the latest version of Google Messages.

“When RCS messages are end-to-end encrypted, they can’t be read while they’re sent between devices,” Apple said.

“Users will know that a conversation is end-to-end encrypted when they see a new lock icon in their RCS chats.”

End-to-end encryption is enabled by default and will become available for both new and existing RCS conversations.

Apple first introduced RCS support on the iPhone with iOS 18, bringing features like typing indicators, read receipts, and improved media sharing to conversations between iPhone and Android users. In March 2025, the company announced plans to add end-to-end encryption to RCS messages, followed by beta testing in iOS 26.4 earlier this year.

The company noted that iMessage has always supported end-to-end encryption and remains “the best way to communicate between Apple devices.”