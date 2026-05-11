Zimperium Mobile App Response Agent helps security teams counter mobile attacks

Zimperium launched Mobile App Response Agent, enabling security teams to respond faster than ever before to fraud and security threats.

Leveraging Zimperium’s expertise in mobile security, Mobile App Response Agent is part of Zimperium’s Mobile App Protection Suite (MAPS), empowering SOC and fraud teams to assess attacks on their mobile app before they result in fraud or a breach by reducing the time required for investigation, confirmation and response from hours or days, to just minutes.

Mobile applications are now one of the most exposed and least protected attack surfaces in the enterprise, leading cybercriminals to adopt a mobile-first attack strategy.

Mobile banking malware-driven transactions increased 67% year over year in 2025, according to the Zimperium 2026 Mobile Banking Heist Report. SOC and fraud teams face skyrocketing volumes of highly sophisticated mobile attacks powered by weaponized AI coupled with social engineering campaigns.

With Mobile App Response Agent security and fraud analysts are able to trigger an automated investigation with just a single action, immediately analyzing reams of mobile app alerts on a device and determining whether they resulted in a real incident or fraud, then delivering a clear attack narrative and recommended actions for response.

“For the first time, every SOC and Fraud analyst can investigate mobile app threats with the depth of a mobile security specialist,” said Chris Cinnamo, Deputy CTO at Zimperium. “Investigation times drop from hours to minutes, making the agent a true force multiplier for these teams.”

Key capabilities:

Incident discovery: Confirms incidents with a confidence score.

Confirms incidents with a confidence score. Event correlation: Brings related mobile signals into a single, contextual incident view.

Brings related mobile signals into a single, contextual incident view. Attack context: Delivers plain-language threat narratives and risk analysis.

Delivers plain-language threat narratives and risk analysis. Remediation guidance: Provides response actions.

The Zimperium Mobile App Response Agent is available immediately to current and new MAPS customers.