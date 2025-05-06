How cybercriminals exploit psychological triggers in social engineering attacks

Most attacks don’t start with malware; they begin with a message that seems completely normal, whether it comes through email, a phone call, or a chat, and that is exactly what makes them so effective. These threats rely on psychological manipulation to bypass people, not firewalls. Pressure is applied, authority is faked, and communication is mimicked.

Social engineering threats account for most cyberthreats faced by individuals in 2024, according to Avast.

Some people are easier to manipulate than others, but no matter how good we are in recognizing social engineering everyone could have a bad day and could let their guard down.

A recent example is security expert Troy Hunt, creator of Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), who disclosed that he fell for a well-crafted phishing email. The attacker gained access to his Mailchimp account and stole a list of email addresses belonging to his newsletter subscribers.

There are numerous ways criminals will try to find the emotional button that will help them get what they want.

One of the latest trends is known as “scam-yourself” tactics. Instead of stealing your data directly, they trick you into handing it over. You might share a passcode, click a fake prompt, or disable a security step, because it feels like a normal task. These attacks work because they blend into everyday tools and routines.

As Josh Taylor, Lead Cybersecurity Analyst at Fortra, put it: “What makes these attacks so dangerous is their deceptive familiarity. Gone are the glaring red flags. In their place are authentic-looking prompts designed to exploit our habits and trust in everyday technology.”

One social engineering trick that’s becoming particularly popular is getting users to install malware through fake error messages. Proofpoint researchers point out that these messages often look like legitimate system warnings, tricking users into actions like installing root certificates or running suspicious scripts, all while pretending to fix an issue.

The psychology behind social engineering

Authority

People are more likely to trust those who seem to have authority. Impersonating important figures, such as a boss or IT administrator, convinces others to follow their lead. By exploiting this trust, individuals can be manipulated into taking actions they wouldn’t normally consider.

Urgency and fear

Time pressure and fear often go hand in hand. Messages might warn that an account will be locked, a payment failed, or sensitive data has been exposed. This combination creates panic and rushes people into acting before they think. When emotion takes over, it’s easier to make mistakes, especially when a task looks routine but isn’t.

Social proof

Humans naturally look to others for guidance. Fake reviews or messages posing as familiar colleagues make the message seem more legitimate, increasing the likelihood of it being trusted.

Reciprocity

When someone does something nice for us, we feel pressure to return the favor. Offering help or a free gift upfront makes it easier to later ask for personal information or access.

Familiarity

We tend to trust things that feel familiar. Mimicking friends, coworkers, trusted emails, websites, or messages makes attempts seem more legitimate, making it harder to recognize when something is a scam.

From lobby to breach

Not all social engineering happens online. Sometimes, it starts at the front door. Tailgating, badge cloning, or posing as a delivery person are simple ways to get inside a secure building. Once inside, it’s easier to plug in rogue devices, access unlocked machines, or gather intel left in the open.

Kevin Mitnick demonstrated how attackers often rely on nothing more than a casual conversation or subtle social cues to manipulate people.

“With a physical intrusion, so many factors come into play—time of day, location, the security in place, and the people trusted to maintain it. All these factors change constantly, often without notice, making prevention much harder. Many companies will put in the bare minimum and hope for the best until they are unfortunately proven wrong. Human nature has always had an aversion to contemplating and preparing for negative outcomes,” said Jayson E. Street, Chief Adversarial Officer at Secure Yeti.

AI’s role in social engineering

Vishing and deepfake phishing attacks are on the rise as attackers leverage GenAI to amplify social engineering tactics, according to Zscaler.

In 2024, a deepfake video conference call, combined with social engineering techniques, led to the theft of over $25 million from a major multinational firm.

“Deepfakes are getting so convincing, so realistic that even storied researchers now have a hard time differentiating real from fake simply by looking at or listening to a media file,” explained Ben Colman, CEO of Reality Defender.

How to protect against social engineering

Verify identity: Always confirm identities before sharing sensitive information, especially through email or phone. If in doubt, call the person back using an official number.

Educate employees: Conduct regular training to raise awareness about phishing, pretexting, and other social engineering tactics, emphasizing skepticism.

Limit information sharing: Avoid sharing sensitive details (like job titles or office layouts) on public platforms or social media to reduce exposure.

Use MFA: Implement MFA for all corporate accounts to add an extra layer of security against unauthorized access.

Monitor and report suspicious behavior: Encourage employees to report any unusual requests or behaviors, and continuously monitor systems for signs of compromise.