KDE gets over €1 million investment to strengthen security and core infrastructure

European governments and public institutions have been shifting away from proprietary software for years, and the financial infrastructure supporting open-source alternatives is growing to match. Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund announced today that it is investing more than €1 million in KDE, the open-source project behind the Plasma desktop environment and a broad range of Linux software.

The investment will go toward strengthening KDE’s testing infrastructure, security architecture, and the frameworks underpinning its communication services. KDE Linux, the project’s dedicated Linux distribution, is also listed among the targets.

What KDE is and why it matters to the fund

KDE has operated as a non-profit technology organization for 30 years, producing free and open-source software that runs on Linux, BSD, Windows, macOS, and Haiku. Its output includes Plasma, one of the two dominant desktop environments for Linux systems, along with document viewers, multimedia tools, image editors, and software development libraries. KDE software ships in more than 60 languages.

The Sovereign Tech Fund, operated under Germany’s Sovereign Tech Agency, focuses on digital infrastructure that public administrations and enterprises depend on. Fiona Krakenbürger, Technical Director at the Sovereign Tech Agency, cited the desktop’s role as the primary access point for digital services in daily life, from medical appointment booking to workplace software. “We are investing in KDE because it is one of the two major desktop environments used across Linux and plays a key role in how millions of people experience open technology,” Krakenbürger said.

Scope of the work

KDE charges nothing for its software and carries no shareholder obligations. Its source code is publicly auditable, and organizations can modify and redistribute it without licensing fees or subscription costs. The project does not collect or resell user data and does not use that data to train AI models.

The fund’s investment will be directed at making KDE’s core products more reliable and secure at a structural level. The stated goal is to give individuals, businesses, and public agencies a viable path to greater control over their own digital infrastructure.

KDE’s patrons include Canonical, Google, SUSE, and The Qt Company, among others. The Sovereign Tech Fund has previously invested in other foundational open-source projects and publishes details of its investments publicly at sovereign.tech.