Product showcase: Scamwise checks the red flags before you take the bait

Scamwise is a free scam-checking service from Savi that examines suspicious messages, emails, websites, phone numbers, images, and real-world situations for signs of fraud.

The service works in any web browser on desktop, mobile, or tablet, with no account required. Scamwise is included in the Savi app for iOS and Android, which is currently available only in the United States.

How it works

Users can paste text, enter a URL or phone number, upload an image or screenshot, describe an incident, use voice input, or forward an email to submit@scamwise.com.

Scamwise evaluates language patterns, behavioral signals, sender details, link structure, domain age, website reputation, and phone-number risk indicators. These findings are compared with scam-intelligence sources and relevant web results. The service then presents a verdict, explains the reasoning behind it, recommends what to do next, and lists the sources used during the assessment.

The service does not require personal information to produce a result, and it does not contact either the person making the submission or the sender referenced in the submitted material.

Testing Scamwise

I tested the service with a suspicious email, a legitimate company website, and an international phone number. Each analysis took only a few seconds, although processing time may vary depending on the submission.

The email impersonated a Croatian government agency, came from a Spanish university domain, and included a PDF attachment. Scamwise returned “Definitely a scam,” identifying the sender-domain mismatch, suspected malicious file, and reports of a related phishing campaign. It advised me not to open the attachment or reply, and recommended deleting and reporting the message.

For a genuine company website, the result was “Definitely legitimate.” The explanation referenced the organization’s published information, industry presence, external search results, and domain-reputation data.

The phone-number lookup produced an “Indeterminate” verdict for a number from Mali. Scamwise stated that it could not establish the number’s reputation or origin without additional context. Its guidance was appropriately cautious: do not respond to unsolicited contact, and verify an expected caller through another trusted channel.

Conclusion

Scamwise is useful as an accessible first check when something feels wrong. Its transparent reasoning, cited sources, and practical recommendations provide more value than a simple risk label. Still, automated verdicts are not guarantees and should complement independent verification and sound judgment.

Download: 2026 Credential Risk Report