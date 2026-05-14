Cofense adds AI-powered campaign detection to stop phishing attacks

Cofense has announced new advancements to its Phishing Defense Platform aimed at improving detection and response to AI-powered phishing attacks. The updates include AI-driven phishing detection, enhanced triage automation, and AI-assisted training campaign creation designed to strengthen protection across the phishing lifecycle.

Phishing threats are no longer one-off emails. Attackers launch coordinated, polymorphic campaigns that deliberately vary content, senders, and delivery patterns to evade both traditional and AI-only detection approaches.

The Cofense platform combines AI with human-validated intelligence, and full transparency into how AI decisions are made, to deliver Phishing Remediation and Phishing Training solutions to stop and prevent attacks with the speed of automation without sacrificing accuracy or trust.

“Phishing defense has to operate at the speed of the attack and today that means teams only have minutes to intercept a threat,” said Rachel Roldan, VP of Product at Cofense. “With Phishing Remediation detecting campaigns before they spread, then automating response at scale, and Phishing Training turning threat insights into training in real-time, we’re giving organizations the ability to stay ahead, not just keep up.

Vision 3.2 brings campaign-level AI detection to phishing defense

Vision 3.2 and Triage 3.0 are available to customers of Cofense Phishing Remediation, an integrated solution that empowers security teams to detect, investigate, and remediate phishing threats that evade defenses.

Vision 3.2 shifts phishing defense from individual email response to campaign-level action, with AI-driven detection that tracks polymorphic attacks across their mutations and surfaces coordinated threats before they slip past post-perimeter defenses. Key capabilities include:

Campaign detection: Identifies coordinated attacks using clustering and pattern matching across related messages, catching threats that vary in content but share structural relationships.

Identifies coordinated attacks using clustering and pattern matching across related messages, catching threats that vary in content but share structural relationships. Polymorphic threat identification: Detects behavioral attack signals by leveraging AI to rapidly cluster and quarantine all members of a campaign, surfacing variants that evade both signature-based and AI-only controls.

Detects behavioral attack signals by leveraging AI to rapidly cluster and quarantine all members of a campaign, surfacing variants that evade both signature-based and AI-only controls. Campaign-level response: Enables security teams to contain all related threats at once, reducing blast radius once malicious activity is confirmed.

Triage 3.0 advances analyst efficiency

Designed to accelerate response and reduce analyst overhead, Triage 3.0 combines intelligent automation and domain-based routing to help security teams act faster once a threat is confirmed. Key capabilities include:

Response by domain: Routes automated response templates based on reporter domain, enabling security teams and MSSPs to manage multi-domain environments without manual triage overhead.

Routes automated response templates based on reporter domain, enabling security teams and MSSPs to manage multi-domain environments without manual triage overhead. Faster analyst workflows: Automates routine routing, so analysts focus on threats that require judgment, reducing time between a confirmed threat and containment.

Automates routine routing, so analysts focus on threats that require judgment, reducing time between a confirmed threat and containment. Relevant end-user communication: Delivers context-specific responses to reporters, improving communication quality across the enterprise.

AI-assisted training in Cofense Command Center

Available to Cofense Phishing Training customers, the latest Cofense Command Center updates introduce a new AI Assistant that cuts campaign creation from hours to minutes, using natural language to automatically recommend simulations, difficulty levels, and training content, enabling security teams to turn threat insights into targeted training the same day.

A new Customization Portal gives customers complete control with the ability to edit templates, brand content, tailor quizzes, and automatically translate materials into different languages, ensuring training aligns with their organization’s goals, culture, and brand standards. Together, these capabilities close the gap between identifying a threat and getting targeted training in front of the people who need it.