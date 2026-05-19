Selector extends AI-driven observability into multi-cloud environments

Selector has announced the expansion of its platform with AI-powered multi-cloud observability capabilities. The extension of Selector’s AI-driven observability approach into multi-cloud environments enables organizations to correlate signals across the full hybrid path. By unifying rich telemetry data from cloud, network, and infrastructure into a shared intelligence layer, Selector gives teams a more complete, actionable view of incidents and true root cause.

As cloud adoption and hybrid infrastructure expansion have become the operational norm, teams need a way to preserve context across the full environment rather than investigating network, infrastructure, and cloud issues in separate silos. While the hybrid path has become mission-critical, correlation across that path was never built into monitoring architecture.

The resulting complexity and dependencies on domain-specific tools make finding root causes harder and outages last longer, thereby increasing operational burden on enterprises. For enterprises migrating to hybrid environments, this visibility gap is no longer just inconvenient; it is costly.

Unlike tools that treat cloud and network observability as separate domains, the Selector solution is built around the end-to-end operational path. Its differentiation starts with how data is ingested, enriched, and correlated from the point of collection onward. Selector’s patented data ingestion model harmonizes the data across different domains while preserving context across cloud, network, and infrastructure telemetry.

Selector AI and ML engines work on this harmonized data to correlate disparate signals from across domains, identify what changed, determine where an issue started, and explain how far the impact extends.

The new capabilities include:

Unified multi-cloud data ingestion: Selector ingests and harmonizes data from public cloud, private cloud, and on-prem data center environments, providing unified visibility across cloud and hybrid deployments.

Selector ingests and harmonizes data from public cloud, private cloud, and on-prem data center environments, providing unified visibility across cloud and hybrid deployments. Cloud-change awareness: Teams can detect infrastructure and configuration changes across cloud environments, helping identify issues such as routing changes or misconfigurations before they cascade into broader incidents.

Teams can detect infrastructure and configuration changes across cloud environments, helping identify issues such as routing changes or misconfigurations before they cascade into broader incidents. Cloud usage and capacity intelligence: Users gain deep visibility into utilization across cloud constructs and connectivity paths to support right-sizing, planning, and more efficient cloud operations.

Users gain deep visibility into utilization across cloud constructs and connectivity paths to support right-sizing, planning, and more efficient cloud operations. Vendor-agnostic data pipeline: Organizations can now unify on-prem and cloud signals without forcing teams into separate monitoring silos or requiring replacement of existing tooling.

Organizations can now unify on-prem and cloud signals without forcing teams into separate monitoring silos or requiring replacement of existing tooling. End-to-end path visualization and validation: Organizations can now visualize the full path from on-prem to cloud networks and validate reachability, latency, and connectivity before issues impact users.

Organizations can now visualize the full path from on-prem to cloud networks and validate reachability, latency, and connectivity before issues impact users. Cross-domain correlated alerts and root cause analysis: Users can apply the same correlation and analytics across network and cloud telemetry to reduce noise, and accelerate root cause analysis.

Users can apply the same correlation and analytics across network and cloud telemetry to reduce noise, and accelerate root cause analysis. Topology-aware context: Selector preserves the relationships between assets, services, dependencies, and network paths, maintaining the operational context needed to understand incidents across hybrid environments.

“Modern infrastructure is hybrid by default, but most operations workflows remain fragmented,” said Nitin Kumar, CTO at Selector. “Selector’s solution brings cloud into the same operational model as network observability, giving teams one correlated view across the hybrid path, so they can see the full context, reduce noise, and get to the true root cause faster.”