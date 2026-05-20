ArmorCode gives security teams AI workers for exposure and remediation

ArmorCode has announced Anya Agents, a new agentic AI framework delivered on the patented ArmorCode Agentic AI Platform that enables organizations to operationalize AI-driven security workflows at enterprise scale.

Built on ArmorCode’s Context Risk Graph, Anya Agents help security teams move beyond generic AI assistants by turning unified security and business context into purpose-built AI workers for triage, exposure analysis, remediation, validation, and compliance.

Traditional vulnerability management is no longer valid. The tsunami of high fidelity vulnerabilities generated by frontier AI models, AI-generated code, and AI-assisted security research are accelerating the discovery, validation, and potential exploitation of infrastructure and software flaws. Historically, organizations focused primarily on critical findings or vulnerabilities with high CVSS scores. But frontier model-driven attacks are changing the game.

Attack chains can combine a low-severity infrastructure vulnerability with a low-severity application flaw, turning what appear to be isolated risks into a critical breach. Teams also face a flood of findings, without the context, ownership or time needed to remediate the risks that matter most. While many organizations are experimenting with public LLMs and AI assistants, most workflows remain inconsistent, difficult to scale, and disconnected from the underlying business context needed to meaningfully reduce risk.

“The volume of vulnerabilities coming at us is not going to slow down, and AI-discovered exploit chains are going to make it even harder to protect ourselves,” said Renan Dias, Director of Engineering for VTS. “We don’t need more dashboards. We need agents that can actually do work against our environment. ArmorCode’s approach with Anya Agents is the kind of capability our team needs, and we’re happy to be working with them.”

Anya Agents address this challenge by delivering reusable, role-aware AI workers that are grounded in insights from ArmorCode’s Context Risk Graph, combining tool findings, CVE databases, asset inventories, software supply chain data, threat intel feeds, and business context. Rather than functioning as generic chatbots, each agent is scoped for a specific security workflow with preconfigured prompts, defined context, and bounded actions to produce consistent outcomes. Customers are now able to infinitely augment their security teams to tackle the tsunami of vulnerabilities coming from frontier AI models.

ArmorCode Anya Agents features and benefits

Powered by the ArmorCode Agentic AI Platform, Anya Agents are designed to help organizations reduce manual effort, improve prioritization, and accelerate remediation decisions across increasingly complex environments. Initial Anya Agents available at launch include:

Remediation Agent: Generates remediation guidance grounded in metadata, code context, and environmental risk factors for a specific finding or groups of findings to show potential vulnerability changing risks.

Generates remediation guidance grounded in metadata, code context, and environmental risk factors for a specific finding or groups of findings to show potential vulnerability changing risks. Zero-Day Exposure Hunting Agent: Assesses organizational exposure to newly disclosed CVEs by correlating threat intelligence, software supply chain exposure data, affected assets, and existing findings. This helps teams quickly understand whether a new vulnerability is relevant to their environment and what action may be required.

Assesses organizational exposure to newly disclosed CVEs by correlating threat intelligence, software supply chain exposure data, affected assets, and existing findings. This helps teams quickly understand whether a new vulnerability is relevant to their environment and what action may be required. Finding Overview Agent: Summarizes findings in plain language with the operational and business context security teams need to act quickly.

Summarizes findings in plain language with the operational and business context security teams need to act quickly. Risk Analyzer Agent: Explains the reasoning behind risk scores and prioritization decisions across findings, groups, and business units, making risk-based decisions more transparent, defensible, and actionable.

“Agentic AI now makes it possible to reduce AI risks, and teams need dedicated AI workers rather than assistants to maximize value,” said Mark Lambert, Chief Product Officer, ArmorCode. “Anya Agents operationalize AI directly inside security workflows, helping organizations move from fragmented experimentation to scalable, repeatable security operations grounded in real enterprise risk context.”

Anya Agents can be invoked directly within ArmorCode workflows or externally through its APIs and MCP server integrations, enabling organizations to operationalize AI-driven workflows across their broader security and development programs. The framework also allows customers to customize and build agents tailored to their own operational requirements, risk models and governance needs.