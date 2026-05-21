Terra adds continuous network exploitation validation to its platform

Terra Security has announced the public preview of continuous exploitation validation for network infrastructure, now available to all customers through the Terra Platform. The launch expands Terra’s offensive security capabilities from web applications to network infrastructure and extends coverage across three areas: web applications, AI, and network environments. Terra said the update expands its continuous offensive security capabilities across web applications, AI, and network infrastructure within a single platform.

The new capability brings Terra’s swarms of hundreds of AI agents paired with a human-in-the-Loop to the infrastructure layer. Security teams can now get continuous, verified visibility into their full attack surface with always-on validation that keeps pace with modern infrastructure changes and AI-powered adversaries. Network findings, verified for real exploitability and prioritized by actual business impact, appear alongside web app and AI-related verified vulnerabilities in a single connected view.

Security leaders can prioritize remediation across their entire attack surface from a single place, with consistent reporting and audit trails. For organizations running multiple point solutions, Terra Platform can eliminate the fragmented vendor relationships that slow remediation and obscure the full risk picture.

“When we founded Terra, we believed that continuous, agentic offensive security across the full attack surface was a necessity,” said Shahar Peled, CEO of Terra Security.

“AI-powered adversaries don’t test one layer at a time, and neither should we. Today, Terra Platform covers all three foundational layers: web and internal applications, AI systems, and network infrastructure, with the same agentic AI platform and Human-in-the-Loop model across all of them. We’re expanding the platformization of offensive security and delivering the security outcomes that CISOs have been waiting years for,” Peled continued.

“Attackers don’t test web apps in isolation, then networks in isolation. They chain exploits across surfaces to move laterally and maximize impact,” said Gal Malachi, CTO of Terra Security. “If your pentesting and red teaming are siloed, you’re missing the exact attack paths that matter most. Platformization means testing how attackers actually operate. You need continuous visibility across all three surfaces, from a single source of truth, so you can see and validate the chains before attackers do.”

Offensive security has treated the attack surface as a collection of separate entities: network infrastructure tested by one vendor or team, web applications by another, and AI systems often left untested. The result is a web of fragmented vendor outputs, siloed findings, and remediation delays.

Enterprise AI adoption has compounded this challenge, as every new AI integration, API, and third-party connection adds a bridge between external exposure and internal systems. With AI-powered adversaries now automating reconnaissance, vulnerability discovery, and lateral movement at machine speed, the gap between when organizations test and when they are at risk has never been wider.

Terra’s agentic approach gives security teams continuous, verified visibility into external risk at AI speed and scale, with human oversight for safety and compliance. Findings are verified for real exploitability, prioritized by actual business impact, and actionable from day one with auto-remediation. Enterprises and service providers get a holistic security program that closes gaps before attackers find them, and compliance teams have audit-ready execution records from every layer.