Anthropic adds 28 security and compliance integrations for Claude

AI tools are becoming part of everyday work in organizations, creating new security and oversight requirements as usage grows. To address that, Anthropic introduced 28 integrations with security and compliance tools that allow IT and security teams to manage Claude in the same way they manage other applications in their environments.

The integrations are powered by the Claude Compliance API, which gives enterprise teams programmatic access to two types of data.

The first category involves conversation content from Claude Enterprise, consisting of chats, uploaded files, and projects. Organizations can use this information to apply existing security, monitoring, and data loss prevention (DLP) policies.

The second category focuses on activity events from Claude Enterprise and the Claude Platform. These records include user logins, administrative actions, and configuration changes, providing visibility into usage throughout an organization.

“Anthropic’s Compliance API is a REST API that gives enterprise IT and security teams programmatic access to Claude activity data. Rather than relying on manual exports and periodic reviews, organizations can use the Claude Compliance API for real-time programmatic access to Claude usage data and customer content, enabling them to build continuous monitoring and automated policy enforcement systems,” Netskope stated.

The integrations are available through 28 providers spanning DLP, SASE, data security, SIEM, security operations, identity management, eDiscovery, AI security posture management, and observability tools.

New integrations include Cloudflare, Cribl, CrowdStrike, Cyera, Datadog, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Geordie AI, IBM Guardium, Microsoft Purview, Mimecast, Netskope, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Relativity, ReliaQuest, Rubrik, SailPoint, Smarsh, Snyk, Sumo Logic, Tenable, Theta Lake, Trellix, Varonis, Wiz, and Zscaler.

“For organizations already using one of these security and compliance platforms, enabling coverage over your Claude usage is straightforward: connect and configure your Claude instance, and the data flows into the same dashboards and alerting workflows you use for everything else,” Anthropic said.