The alert economy is driving security analyst burnout

In this Help Net Security video, Ido Livneh, CEO of Jazz, explains why security analysts burn out and what leaders can do about it. The cause, he argues, is not long hours but meaningless work. Analysts spend their days closing repetitive tickets while the institutional knowledge of senior staff walks out the door when they quit, taking organizational context with them and driving up false positives.

Livneh points to an “alert economy” where detection tools flag everything and dump the sorting onto humans. He shares the example of a CISO whose team received 40,000 DLP alert emails in a single week and stopped reading them entirely.

His three suggestions: build tools that understand context before triaging, collapse the L1/L2/L3 tier model into smaller senior teams owning investigations end to end, and create a technical career track so skilled investigators are not forced into management to advance.

Download: The IT and security field guide to AI adoption