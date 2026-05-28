Checksum introduces Continuous Quality Agent for automated test generation and healing

Checksum has launched its Continuous Quality Agent, an autonomous system that runs nightly against deployed applications and automatically heals broken tests without waiting for an engineer to open a dashboard or write a prompt.

AI coding has changed the constraint in software development. Teams can now ship far more code than before, but every PR still needs to be tested, validated, and trusted before it reaches production. Even tests written by AI require human maintenance to update selectors, triage failures, and separate real bugs from broken tests. The gap widens every sprint, and closing it requires an agent that generates tests automatically and heals them as the product changes.

“The industry solved code generation. It hasn’t solved quality,” said Gal Vered, CEO of Checksum. “Teams using AI to write code are shipping more and catching less. With the Continuous Quality Agent, 70% of test failures resolve without an engineer touching them. That’s the difference between AI as a copilot and AI as infrastructure.”

The agent works the full quality loop, fine-tuned on more than 1.5 million test runs. It detects gaps in coverage, generates tests for specific flows, runs them against live applications, and heals broken tests autonomously. Every test is standard Playwright code, committed directly to the team’s own repo as a pull request. No proprietary format, no lock-in.

The agent meets developers where they already work:

From the web app, teams get full visibility into every session, every failure classification, and a live Feature Health Dashboard that separates real product bugs from broken tests.

From the IDE, /checksum slash commands in Claude Code, Cursor, and more let developers trigger, steer, and review the agent without leaving their editor.

“For less than half the salary cost of an offshore developer, I have the impact of a full QA team,” said Ron Alexssen, Engineering Manager at Counterpart. “If I were trying to replace what Checksum is doing, it would take me at least a full team of six to ten people. When I show up to company-wide meetings and report zero production outages, I feel like a hero.”