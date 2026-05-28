Ketch brings multi-agent AI orchestration to enterprise privacy programs

Ketch has unveiled its vision for agentic privacy with the Ketch Agent Network, a multi-agent orchestration layer for enterprise privacy programs. The platform is designed to continuously reason across legal obligations, internal policies, and operational realities within a unified AI-driven system.

Privacy teams today are accountable for more than ever: global regulations, AI governance mandates, accelerating enforcement, and a wave of demand letters that punish the unprepared. Keeping up requires continuous analysis across a staggering number of sources, systems, and obligations. AI should be able to help. What privacy teams have gotten instead are chatbots, MCP servers, and single-agent platforms that scratch the surface and leave the hard work to humans.

The Ketch Agent Network does what no single-domain tool can: reason continuously and simultaneously across legal obligations, documented policies, and operational reality. It is precisely that breadth, a live, triangulated view across all three domains at once, that enables the Ketch Agent Network to surface gaps with rigorous prioritization and deploy purpose-built agents to close them, with as few human hours as possible.

Capabilities include:

Agentic data mapping: automatically discover and classify data assets across SaaS and internal systems; ingest and synthesize vendor contracts and DPAs; and maintain real-time processing activity accuracy, ready for ROPA export.

automatically discover and classify data assets across SaaS and internal systems; ingest and synthesize vendor contracts and DPAs; and maintain real-time processing activity accuracy, ready for ROPA export. Agentic risk management: continuously compare live configurations against current regulations and internal policy commitments; prioritize findings by enforcement history and severity; and execute remediation inside Ketch.

continuously compare live configurations against current regulations and internal policy commitments; prioritize findings by enforcement history and severity; and execute remediation inside Ketch. Agentic assessments: auto-populate DPIAs, PIAs, TIAs, and AI impact assessments from live system data; route questions to the right subject matter experts; and flag contradictions before submission.

“The work of running a privacy program doesn’t fit in one context window, and it never did,” said Tom Chavez, CEO of Ketch. “That’s the thesis behind the Ketch Agent Network, and after months in production, we’re seeing it play out: a network of agents that senses and makes sense of everything at once, finding gaps and taking action before risks become liabilities.”