Claroty targets cyber-physical system risks with AI-powered security agent

Claroty has launched Claroty Claire, a CPS-native AI security agent designed to help organizations defend mission-critical infrastructure. Claire is powered by a CPS language model trained on more than a decade of industry expertise and CPS-related data. The launch expands organizations’ capabilities for supporting the safety, uptime, and availability of cyber-physical systems.

Defending a rapidly expanding attack surface from supercharged threats

The rate at which AI is expanding the CPS attack surface requires proactive steps be taken now. In robotics alone, according to Goldman Sachs, “the total addressable market for humanoid robots is projected to reach $38 billion by 2035, up more than sixfold from a previous projection of $6 billion,” predicting “more than 250,000 humanoid robot shipments in 2030, almost all of which would be for industrial use.”

AI has also hyper-accelerated the threat lifecycle, unleashing threats that move infinitely faster than targets can react. Most AI-powered cybersecurity solutions prioritize speed and simplicity over accuracy, which is a dangerous tradeoff when defending mission-critical infrastructure. Organizations need intelligent, contextual, and prescriptive solutions that deliver trustworthy insights with swift, deterministic, scalable actions.

According to Gartner, “AI is reshaping CPS security. Cybersecurity leaders must balance deterministic safety with AI‑driven prediction, enrichment, and investigation to reduce real risk, automate complexity, and strengthen resilience without disrupting operations.”

The Claroty platform with Claire: CPS-native, AI-powered protection

Claroty developed Claire with a focus on precision and operational integrity, training the tool on the company’s deep domain expertise in the industrial, healthcare, commercial and public sectors to orchestrate the entire journey from discovery to defense.

Harnessing the power of the world’s most comprehensive CPS language model, comprising detailed information from over 6,500 unique OEMs and medical device manufacturers, deployed in 20K+ sites, across 50+ sectors and 60+ countries worldwide, and backed by award-winning threat research from Claroty’s Team82, organizations utilizing industry-specific agents from Claire will be able to:

Reduce risk: Minimize the attack surface and prevent downtime with an always-on team of agents that proactively prioritize and orchestrate remediation of exposures that would impact business continuity if exploited.

Minimize the attack surface and prevent downtime with an always-on team of agents that proactively prioritize and orchestrate remediation of exposures that would impact business continuity if exploited. Improve operational resilience: Leverage deep, research-backed device understanding to inform every security action, maintaining the safety and uptime of mission-critical environments.

Leverage deep, research-backed device understanding to inform every security action, maintaining the safety and uptime of mission-critical environments. Achieve continuous compliance: Reduce the manual burden of audit preparation with automated asset mapping to regulatory frameworks and OEM-approved patch levels.

“Organizations face pressure to embrace digital transformation and AI for efficiency and cost reduction, all while ensuring these tools safely improve resilience and preserve uptime,” said Yaniv Vardi, CEO at Claroty.

“This Herculean task is achievable when leveraging an AI tool that intrinsically understands the unique complexities of CPS environments and can balance security controls with operational needs. That’s why we built Claire–to empower human operators to make decisions with confidence, based on tailored insights and agentic actions you can trust,” Vardi concluded.