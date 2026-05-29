Netskope extends data localization capabilities with NewEdge updates

Netskope has enhanced its NewEdge Network infrastructure, expanding data sovereignty capabilities to more regions than any other SASE cloud provider.

The NewEdge Network architecture provides national data localization features that address requirements for network transport, data processing, and metadata governance in major regions worldwide, while enabling Netskope to extend this coverage to additional countries. The solution will also offer third-party validation to help customers meet compliance and data localization requirements.

A comprehensive approach to data location and control

As nations increasingly assert control over their digital borders, Netskope’s secure access services edge (SASE) services architecture enables organisations in two dozen countries to select configurations that support the four core components of data localisation:

Network transport: Egressing traffic within national borders and ensuring it is egressed exclusively by local providers

Egressing traffic within national borders and ensuring it is egressed exclusively by local providers Data processing: Required computation and processing activities occur within the country. User flows, data processing and security features are all computed locally.

Required computation and processing activities occur within the country. User flows, data processing and security features are all computed locally. Domestic storage: In-country maintenance of identifiable and proprietary data and logs ensures that customer-sensitive information remains within country borders.

In-country maintenance of identifiable and proprietary data and logs ensures that customer-sensitive information remains within country borders. Metadata governance: Descriptive information generated across transport, processing, and storage is governed within national borders. This includes the post-processing metadata that accompanies the output of Netskope’s products, reinforcing end-to-end data residency.

The Netskope NewEdge Network was designed to give Netskope customers control and flexibility over where and how their data is secured. Netskope’s support for data sovereignty is fundamental to its customer service: enabling complete visibility and control over data in use, at rest and in motion. By operating within data planes in an applicable country, Netskope makes it possible to monitor, inspect, and control traffic flows and metadata within the national boundaries of the country, with real-time observability.

To enable verification, Netskope provides a fully auditable environment where customers can review activity, user actions, and system changes. Furthermore, Netskope’s sovereignty posture is subject to third-party validation, providing certifications for formal legal and governmental auditing.

Netskope NewEdge is the high-performance, private cloud network infrastructure that powers Netskope’s security and network services. In addition to enhanced data sovereignty capabilities, the expansion of NewEdge, now comprising over 120 data centres across more than 80 regions, including recent additions in Indonesia and Turkey, ensures that compliance does not come at the cost of performance.

With the recently announced NewEdge AI Fast Path, customers receive optimised routing and local processing for AI workloads, eliminating the trade-off between strict security and governance controls and the speed required for modern, multi-prompt agentic AI.

“With organisations moving at AI speed, any trade-off between governance and performance is unacceptable,” said Joe DePalo, Chief Platform Officer at Netskope. “Our in-country data plane architecture combined with local data storage enables our customers to meet the non-negotiable demand for digital control while optimising the user experience for business-critical AI, web, cloud and SaaS traffic.”