Governing shadow AI without killing innovation

In this Help Net Security video, Alan Snyder, CEO at NowSecure, talks about governing shadow AI without stopping innovation. He frames the problem as two opposing forces. Companies need to adopt AI fast because attackers and competitors will outpace them otherwise, but they also need to do it safely.

Snyder argues the pressure to move quickly will win, so leaders must work hard to manage AI risk along the way. He references the first 8-K cybersecurity filing tied to unauthorized AI use by an employee, then offers practical steps.

Create an AI ops team to set approved tools and patterns. Build a governance tracking system, not just a policy, so you can sort AI usage into authorized, unauthorized, or unknown. Publish a pre-cleared list of tools so teams have a valid path. Gain visibility into where AI sits inside apps, SDKs, third-party components, and agents, because data leakage is the real risk.

Download: Secure Foundations for AI Workloads on AWS