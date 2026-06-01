Meta tries to get ahead of scammers before the World Cup begins

Football fans are counting down the days until the FIFA World Cup begins, and scammers are doing the same.

Last week, the FBI warned that cybercriminals are spoofing FIFA websites to steal personal information, sell fake tickets, and promote fraudulent hospitality packages ahead of the tournament.

With millions of supporters expected to travel to the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the 2026 World Cup, fraudsters are likely to target demand for tickets, accommodation, and travel services.

Meta is responding with a series of measures aimed at combating scams and reducing online abuse targeting fans and players during the tournament.

“Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics and so are we,” Meta said.

“That’s why we recently announced new investments in advanced AI, tools for people to spot and avoid scams, and partnerships with law enforcement and industry peers to take action and hold scammers accountable.”

Meta notes that scammers rarely operate on a single platform, prompting the company to work with industry partners through intelligence-sharing initiatives designed to identify and disrupt fraud campaigns.

One example involved a collaboration with Visa that led to the disruption of a scam network using FIFA World Cup 2026 branding. Intelligence shared by Visa’s Scam Disruption team helped identify Facebook-linked pages directing users to fraudulent gambling websites.

The sites advertised unusually high winning rates and attempted to persuade visitors to hand over personal and financial information.

Meta also plans to display warnings to users searching for World Cup tickets on Facebook or visiting related Groups. The alerts are intended to help users identify fraudulent offers and avoid scams tied to ticket sales.

World Cup ticket scam safety tips on Facebook (Source: Meta)

The company is preparing for an increase in online abuse targeting players, teams, officials, and public figures during the tournament. Major sporting events often trigger spikes in harassment following controversial incidents and match results.

Meta states that it uses AI systems and user reports to identify content that violates its policies on bullying, harassment, violent threats, and hateful conduct.

“We regularly speak to players, teams, and associations around the world to make sure they know about our latest safety policies and features, and we continue to listen carefully to their feedback,” they added.

Meta claims it removed 2.6 million pieces of hateful content from Facebook and Instagram between October and December 2025, with more than 74% detected before users reported it.